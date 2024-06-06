Travis Kelce Trusts Taylor Swift and Is Not Jealous When She Flirts With Male Dancers: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about couples in town. From every little outing of theirs to minute behavioral changes, everything has been under the spotlight this year. Currently, Swift is on her Eras Tour across Europe. However, Kelce, on the other hand, couldn’t be a part of it.

Being a supportive boyfriend, Kelce has attended each of her concerts, except this one. Due to his packed-up schedule, he couldn't be there. However, he is aware of the rumors regarding his relationship with the pop star.

Travis Kelce Feels Confident in Taylor Swift Relationship Despite Male Dancers

One such rumor says Kelce feels jealous of Swift’s backup dancers. Swifties are not only fangirling over their idol but also over the attractive dancers.

However, a source quickly dismissed the rumors. They even claimed that the couple finds these rumors amusing. An insider initially alleged that ‘macho guy’ Kelce does not like it very much when Swift is around her male dancers.

Despite believing Swift, the footballer struggles with jealousy over her male dancers. According to Life & Style in June 2024, a source claimed this rumor to the fans. He said, “He trusts Taylor, but that doesn’t mean he’s fine seeing her surrounded by all these hot guys. He’s a very macho, Alpha-male guy.”

They also added, “His ego gets triggered pretty easily, and even if these guys don’t stand a chance with her, he still has major pangs of jealousy. Especially when he sees her getting showered with attention by them.”

The source mentioned that Kelce has an “old-school mentality” towards other men. The player views them as “competition.” This idea supposedly drives him to prefer that Swift hire only female dancers for her next tour.

Despite this ideology, Kelce has publicly shown nothing but support for Swift. He is frequently seen praising her dedication and the quality of her performances. Continuing the claims of jealousy, another insider revealed a different side of Kelce. According to this source, Kelce is secure in his relationship. He understands the nature of and demands of Swift’s work.

“He is not an insecure man,” the insider told The Sun. “And he knows that she is an artist and this is part of her shows. Absolutely zero tension on this.” This source further explained that Kelce and Swift laughed off the rumors.

“They even laugh about it as when he will be in movies, he may have to kiss another woman and have scenes of close dancing, and maybe flirty, or even more on scenes with actresses,” the insider stated.

Kelce himself has spoken about the shared ambition in their relationship. “I think we’re both very career-driven,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I think we both love what we do. And, you know, any chance that I can, you know, show my support to her, and knowing that she’s shown me all the support in the world throughout the season, it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”

Despite Kelce’s efforts to join Swift when he can, the couple faces significant time apart due to her tour schedule. According to a source from Life & Style, Swift struggles with separation anxiety when Kelce isn’t around.

“They’re going to be facing their longest time apart,” the source explained. “He’ll make some trips to see her, but she can’t be leaving the tour to see him, so she’s got to leave this all up to him, and it’s making her very anxious.”

He also said, “Her separation anxiety has kicked in big time, and it’s very worrisome for friends who think it’s a bad sign that she’s so panicked about having to have time apart from him.”