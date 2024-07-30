The Olympic Games spirit is at an all-time high, recently, NFL tight end Travis Kelce responded to Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps' playful suggestion that he consider taking up competitive swimming as a potential option if he ever wishes to participate in the Olympics.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce ponder Olympic aspirations on the New Heights podcast

The conversation began when Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, both NFL stars, appeared in the recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

In the clip, the siblings discussed which Olympic sports they might excel in. Their list included curling, bocce ball, and even bobsledding, but notably absent was any mention of swimming.

Michael Phelps dives into the conversation

It seems like this omission caught the attention of Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 golds.

Phelps couldn't resist chiming in, commenting under the video with a simple question: "No swimming?"

Travis Kelce's reply to Phelps was both honest and humorous. "Lmao too heavy, don't have the wingspan 😂," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote, hinting maybe at the physical differences between football players and swimmers.

While swimming may not be in the cards for the Kelce brothers, they did express interest in curling as a potential Olympic pursuit.

Jason Kelce joked about his sweeping skills, while Travis emphasized their tactical thinking and understanding of angles and speed as potential assets in the sport.

NFL focus remains the top priority for Travis Kelce

Despite the playful Olympic speculation, Travis Kelce remains focused on his NFL career. In a recent press conference at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, he discussed the importance of maintaining his fitness for the upcoming season.

"The biggest thing was getting my body right," Kelce explained. "Last year was pretty taxing on my body... I've had more snaps than a lot of the guys, if not anybody in the NFL, over the past five or six years."

To stay in top form, Kelce works with a variety of personal trainers in addition to the team's resources.

"I have my personal PT and, then on top of that, I have the best in the world here at Kansas City," he noted.

Snoop Dogg’s takes swimming lessons from Michael Phelps

While Kelce may not be diving into Olympic swimming anytime soon, the spirit of the Games continues to inspire athletes across various categories.

Interestingly enough, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg after taking the internet by storm with his dance holding the flaming torch of the Olympics at the rally now recently took a swimming lesson from Michael Phelps himself, showcasing the universal appeal of Olympic sports.

In a special video celebrating the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg donned a swimming cap and goggles for a one-on-one session with Phelps.

The rapper humorously claimed to have a "swimmer's body" and "great lung power" before attempting to freestyle alongside the Olympic champion.

https://www.nbcnews.com/video/snoop-dogg-hits-the-pool-to-learn-from-michael-phelps-at-the-2024-olympics-215950917533

"Shout out to the Phelps family and to the team that's going to give me some oxygen right now," Snoop joked after the swim.

As the sports world continues to go crazy about these unexpected crossovers, it's clear that the Olympic spirit has the power to bring together athletes and entertainers from all walks of life.

