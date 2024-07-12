NFL star Travis Kelce's decision to skip the ESPY Awards has sparked speculation about his potential royal allegiances.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who recently met Prince William, missed an opportunity to encounter Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the a prestigious sports event.

Travis Kelce’s royal connections

Kelce's absence from the ESPYs comes after a recent memorable interaction with Prince William at a Taylor Swift concert in London.

The football player's glowing remarks about the future king have led some to wonder if his non-attendance at the awards ceremony was a deliberate move to avoid any awkward encounters with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source close to the situation told The Sun, "It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William."

The insider added, "For Harry, it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William."

Travis Kelce's Praise for Prince William

During an episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce recounted his meeting with Prince William, describing him as "the coolest mother******" and "awesome."

He shared details of the encounter, including his uncertainty about proper royal etiquette:

"I wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand. But they said that because we weren't at like an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy."

The Chiefs' representation at the ESPYs

While Kelce opted out of the event, the Kansas City Chiefs were still represented at the ESPY Awards. Head coach Andy Reid attended, potentially to accept any team awards.

Additionally, Patrick Mahomes' family members, including his mother Randi and sister Mia Randall, were present and even photographed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Not too much of a surprise, Mahomes, who won the Best Athlete in Men's Sports award, also chose not to attend the ceremony.

The potential meeting between Kelce and Prince Harry had generated significant media interest. The same insider told The Sun, "This will make headlines no matter what happens. If Harry ducks Travis that would look weird and if they chat the question will be whether they discussed William."

Even though Kelce wasn't physically present at the ESPYs, his impact on the sports world was still recognized.

During her opening monologue, host Serena Williams humorously referred to him as "Taylor Swift's boyfriend" while highlighting the year's sports achievements:

"Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift's boyfriend won a Super Bowl."

Alternate reasons for Travis Kelce’s absence

While speculation about royal loyalties makes for intriguing headlines, it's important to consider other potential reasons for Kelce's absence.

NFL players often have demanding off-season schedules, including training, promotional events, and personal commitments.

Kelce's decision not to attend could simply be a matter of conflicting obligations or a desire for some downtime before the rigorous NFL season begins.