Travis Kelce Tweets Which Taylor Swift Fans Don't Want You to See

Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce’s series of old tweets may have resurfaced, which may cause significant backlash from Taylor Swift fans.

The controversial tweets, which date back several years, have stirred up intense discussions about Kelce's character and the perfect green flag image of Travis Kelce.

However, it won’t be wrong to assume that Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, will fiercely defend Kelce, believing in their queen's choice and striving to prove that he is not as bad as he seems.

Travis Kelce’s offensive tweets resurface

The tweets in question, some of which contain offensive language and insensitive remarks, have left many fans shocked and disappointed.

One particularly jarring tweet reads: "you have a 4.0 gpa and u forget to bring ur keys to find ur car, even 4 year old girls with autism know that u bring ur fuckin keys" LMAO!"

Another tweet from Kelce states: "As a man, You have something wrong with you if you're going for girls that weigh more than you!!" This comment easily can be labeled as an attack on plus sized women via body-shaming.

Kelce's tweets also include several other instances of body-shaming. One tweet reads: "hahaha why cant girls hide they backfat? that sh** nasty!!!"

Advertisement

This statement has been met with outrage from fans who believe that such comments contribute to unrealistic and harmful body standards.

Another tweet says, "haha when fat people fall, its like slow motion entertainment, cuz they never JUST fall, they always tumble n gradually hit the deck #comedy."

A fan tweet has also added to the controversy surrounding Kelce. The tweet reads: "Ha! I feel ya RT @kelce Im homophobic... It is what it is... I just dont feel comfortable around gay people... #notdiscrimination."

Potential Impact on Travis Kelce’s Image

Taylor Swift's fans, often referred to as Swifties, have a reputation for being woke. Who can at times be quite vocal in their criticism at most of the times.

Yet, it won’t come off as a surprise if the Swifties take it upon themselves to defend Swift’s choice of dating Kelce. After all, the Swifties are known for their fierce loyalty and advocacy for their idol, Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

The resurfacing of these tweets will undoubtedly impact Kelce's reputation. Known for his charismatic personality and impressive performance on the field, these revelations may cast a shadow over his public image.

Maybe the star tight end Travis Kelce is not as green of a flag as he may have been perceived up until now but he sure does have an army of his pop star girlfriend to defend the otherwise.