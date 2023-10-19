Travis Kelce upgrades to USD 6,000,000 mansion for more privacy amid Taylor Swift dating rumors

Travis Kelce has leveled up his couple goals for rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift. According to recent reports, it's revealed that the star player of the Kansas City Chiefs has bought a new house in Kansas City. It isn't just a house but a luxurious mansion that cost him a whopping lot of money. But why had Travis bought the new house when he already had a good place to live? Keep reading to know everything there's to this new property, right below. Here we go!

The details of Travis Kelce's new million-dollar mansion in Kansas City

According to TMZ, Travis Kelce has snapped a deal on a huge mansion in Kansas City for a whopping sum of $6 million. The big reason why he made this million-dollar investment is for Taylor Swift. Compared to his previous house, this place is more secluded and bigger.

Since Kelce's old home has started to become more like a tourist spot, with people stalking the place all the time, Travis has started to feel uncomfortable. Moreover, amidst his ongoing rumored relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift, privacy has been the biggest concern for the Kansas City star player.

So this house could be a sneak-in for the couple where they can spend quality time together, without worrying about getting secretly clicked by paparazzi. The paparazzi might have become a concern for Travis when Taylor visited him in his old home in Kansas City and the two were surprised to find the paparazzi standing outstanding, ready to click the pictures.

Let's talk about the new mansion Travis Kelce has supposedly brought to spend time with Taylor Swift. It's a pretty spacious house and has a total of 6 bedrooms. In addition, there's a 16,000 sq Ft living room space. There's also a pool inside the place and that too with a waterfall attached. In addition, there's a tennis court, pickleball court, and a mini golf course.

Everything about Travis's new mansion shouts luxury. But the major reason is mostly to get more privacy with his rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift. Even though there's no official update from Travis Kelce himself about the new house, we doubt he would confirm or deny anything. After all, everything comes down to privacy. What's your take on Travis's new investment?

