Travis Kelce Wanted to Leave Chiefs Training Camp to Be With Taylor Swift After Eras Tour Terror Threats: Report

Travis Kelce was reportedly very concerned about Taylor Swift after the news of a possible terror attack at the singer's Eras Tour at Austria came to light. According to the reports, the tight end was ready to leave everything, including the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, and fly over to be with his global star girlfriend.

According to an insider who communicated to The Sun, as soon as he heard the news, the American football player reached out to the Cruel Summer hitmaker. “Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation.”

Kelce was ready to do anything to make Swift comfortable following the unfortunate news. According to the aforementioned source, it was said, “You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note.”

Meanwhile, Kelce didn't just want to comfort Swift through the phone; the 34-year-old Chiefs star wanted to fly to Austria and wanted to be with her during that time. “He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two.”

Advertisement

However, Swift wanted to be professional and didn't want to give up. However, this didn't stop Kelce from being tense about the situation surrounding her tour. According to a source who talked to Page Six, the three-time Super Bowl champion was “very concerned.”

It was shocking for everyone when the news came out that Viennese authorities arrested two individuals, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, who had planned a terrorist attack. The two reportedly wanted to attack the singer's record-breaking Eras Tour. However, they were luckily detained before anyone was hurt.

According to the report in InStyle, the authorities found “various chemicals and substances,” and they were allegedly planning to run a car filled with explosives into the crowd at Ernst Happel Stadium. This made the Anti-Hero singer cancel three shows, and those who purchased the tickets, would be refunded.

Kelce is currently in the United States, as he had to join the training camp for the Chiefs ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The campaign starts on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens after the pre-season concludes this month.

Advertisement

The power couple was last seen together at Swift's concert in Germany when Travis was captured holding Swift by waist as they waved to the fans. The two, who have been dating for more than a year now, had great time together during the offseason and when Swift was on break from her tour.

While the 14-time Grammy Award winner attended several NFL games last year, including the Super Bowl celebration when Travis claimed his second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, Kelce was also seen supporting his worldwide famous sweetheart during several of her European tours.

The Love Story singer is expected to attend more games and support her NFL beau as the upcoming season is just around the corner.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Has Finally Found the Perfect Ring to Propose Taylor Swift After Worldwide Search: Report