Travis Kelce Wants to Retire on His Terms, Chiefs' Tight End Maps Out Future Plan on New Heights Show

Travis Kelce once again addressed discussions about his retirement. The Chiefs’ tight end recently revealed that he wants to play until his wheels fall off. He built upon his previous statements on the latest episode of the New Heights show.

There were various speculations about Kelce’s retirement following Super Bowl LVIII win. But the Chiefs silenced everybody by extending him for 2 years. The 3x Super Bowl champion became the top-paid TE in the league.

Travis Kelce’s retirement plans

Travis Kelce doesn’t want anything to force a retirement. He would hate to say goodbye to the beautiful game due to an injury. His biggest goal in football is to be able to retire on his terms.

The Chiefs’ TE trusts his body right now. He knows he can go out there and catch a flat route. He can turn it into a 15 to 20-yard gain. His skill set will also enable him to make a few guys miss.

Kelce explained that the day he can’t pull off his moves, he’ll hang his boots. “I think that’s when I’m going to be when I’m like, alright, what am I doing this for,” he said. The TE doesn’t want to put a timeframe on his career.

Travis will turn 35 in October 2024. His body has gone through a lot of wear and tear already. But he still fancies doing it in June’s heat. He loves playing in the NFL and that’ll always be his main focus.

Travis Kelce’s offseason adventures

The multi-time Pro Bowler is having a crazy offseason. Besides the podcast, he finished shooting his game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. He will feature as the host in the Amazon Prime special.

Travis Kelce has also signed up for Ryan Murphy’s horror show Grotesquerie . He has expanded his business empire as well. Kelce advised his fellow teammates to try new things in the offseason. He suggested they set themselves up for life after football.