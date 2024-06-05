Travis Kelce Wearing Secret Service Badge During Chiefs Visit To White House Leaves NFL Fans Hollering: 'Stolen Valor Suspend Him'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not have left the best impression during his previous visit to the White House, but this time, he’s making headlines for all the right reasons. Kelce, who was part of the Chiefs’ visit to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII victory, used his stage time effectively.

However, it was his outfit that became the talk of the town, particularly the ‘Secret Service’ lapel pin on his blazer. Throughout the Chiefs’ visit, all eyes were on Kelce, anticipating what antic he might pull off this time.

Fans couldn't get enough of Kelce's antics and took to social media to express their reactions. One user exclaimed, "Travis is a national treasure," while another declared, "In Travis we trust, baby."

The humorous tone continued with a fan sarcastically calling for his suspension, "STOLEN VALOR SUSPEND HIM FOR THE SEASON‼️‼️"

Others simply marveled at Kelce's consistent ability to entertain, saying, "Only Travis Kelce."

One fan even suggested that his antics might have been the secret to the Chiefs' success, quipping, "How do you think we won that Super Bowl lol."

This wasn’t Kelce’s first memorable moment at the White House. During last year’s visit to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win, Kelce made a similar move to the podium. He managed to say, "So, I've been waiting for this..." before teammate Patrick Mahomes playfully intervened, pushing him away from the microphone and apologizing to the crowd.

Kelce later admitted on a podcast episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce that he had always wanted to start a speech with, "To my fellow Americans," but quickly realized he was out of his depth.

But to his relief, he managed to pull it off this time around and did end up giving a speech for his ‘fellow Americans.’

Despite a playful warning, Biden invited Kelce to the podium. And Kelce did not disappoint. Kelce approached the podium and joked, "My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again." He continued with, "I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot, all right?"

Keeping the fun aside, Travis Kelce remains focused on the field. He recently voiced his concerns over the Chiefs' 'aggressive' schedule as his team sets their sights on an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

