Travis Kelce, Who Wants to Be as Popular as Dwayne Johnson, Seen Taking Acting Tips From His Idol Recently

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion, is gearing up for life beyond the football field. Recently, he had an enlightening meeting with WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Over a Brazilian-style Rodizio barbeque at Johnson's Los Angeles home. The two spent hours discussing their lives, careers, and aspirations. Kelce is soaking up advice on how to crack into the film industry.

Travis Kelce is taking acting advice from idol Dwayne Johnson

According to The Sun's close source, Kelce has long admired Johnson and is eager to follow in his footsteps. Johnson has made a highly successful transition from professional wrestling to Hollywood.

He now seems enthusiastic about helping Kelce achieve his dream. "They have been speaking to each other a lot recently," the insider shared. "The Rock is the person whose path he wants to follow."

Earlier this year, The U.S. Sun reported that film producers in Tinseltown are eyeing the Kelce brothers. They are preparing to cast them in a $100 million action movie. This opportunity has only fueled Travis Kelce's excitement about the film world.

The footballer is about to build on his newfound mainstream fame. He has soared since his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Undoubtedly, he came into public knowledge.

Sponsors are now flocking to work with Kelce. Nike is keen to feature him as the face of their brand in Asia. On the other hand, Singapore Airlines has approached both Kelce and Swift with an ambassadorial role.

Kelce's advisors believe this is the perfect moment to capitalize on his popularity. They are aiming to establish him as a heavyweight in the entertainment industry. These plans include film, music festivals, podcasts, and television appearances.

Kelce’s connections with A-list celebrities like Johnson are proving invaluable for his upcoming work. Recently, he also signed a new two-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. Tay Tay’s beau is now aiming to add more titles to his resume. Kelce is already laying the groundwork for his post-football career.

"He got out of this dinner with tons of information, and he really loves the connection and the friendship they are building," the source said about Kelce's relationship with Johnson. Known for his roles in Disney's Moana, the Jumanji series, and the hit TV show Ballers, Johnson embodies everything Kelce dreams of achieving in the entertainment industry.

Kelce is highly proactive in learning from Johnson. He sees the wrestler as both a friend and a mentor. "You learn from the best in the business, so he is turning into a ‘sponge’ to collect and get all the information and advice he can from people in that industry," the insider added.

Kelce has been asking numerous questions about how to approach things right now. He is eagerly absorbing all the knowledge he can, hoping to one day become "the new Rock."

Travis Kelce's Hollywood dreams are about to come true

This ambition is no surprise given Kelce's personality and work ethic. Throughout his NFL career, he has demonstrated an ability to perform under pressure. Fans have seen him excel in highly competitive environments. These traits will undoubtedly serve him well in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has brought him unprecedented public attention. That has further fueled his desire to branch out into new areas. They stand as one of the most recognizable couples of 2024. Their combined star power opens even more doors for him in the entertainment world.

Travis Kelce's recent interactions with Dwayne Johnson signal a serious intention to transition into Hollywood. By learning from one of the best in the business, Kelce is setting himself up for post-NFL success.

Fans can not wait to see Kelce shine on the big screen. Let us know in the comments if you are excited to see the footballer make his action-packed debut in the films.