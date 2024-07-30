Travis Kelce Will ‘Dump’ Taylor Swift; Bill Maher Boldly Claims

A rather bold prediction made by comedian and political commentator Bill Maher where he claimed that NFL star Travis Kelce will eventually "dump" his high-profile girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift has led to tremendous backlash and sparked discussions among Swifties and NFL fans alike.

This controversial statement came during a recent episode of Maher's podcast, Club Random with Bill Maher, where he interviewed viral sensation Haliey Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah Girl.

Bill Maher says Travis Kelce will dump Taylor Swift

During the podcast, Maher didn't hold back his thoughts on the highly publicized relationship between Swift and Kelce.

The 68-year-old host expressed skepticism about how long their romance would last, stating, "Look, I'm sure she's a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player. I just felt like 35 is a little old to be like, 'My boyfriend's a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it.' Right? I mean, come on."

Maher goes on to make a bold prediction about the couple's future, comparing Swift's fate to that of Gatorade at the Super Bowl.

"He's gonna dump her though, you know that," Maher asserted. "I mean with her, it's like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl—you know you're going to get dumped, you just don't know when."

Welch, however, attempted to defend the couple, suggesting that their relationship was a personal matter, yet it looked like Maher remained steadfast in his belief that the romance was destined to end.

The relationship between Swift and Kelce has been a media sensation since rumors first began swirling back in July 2023.

Their romance became public knowledge after Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri coincidentally, the home field of Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple's relationship quickly became a hotbed for both sports and entertainment media, with Swift frequently appearing at Kelce's games and the pair making high-profile appearances together.

As Swift continues her European tour, with upcoming performances in Warsaw, Poland, speculation about the couple's future continues to grow.

However, the rumor has it that either the couple is planning to tie the knot by the end of this year or even crazily enough they have secretly gotten engaged in Germany a few weeks back.

Bill Maher takes shots at Travis Kelce

In a separate incident, Maher took aim at Kelce's frequent discussions about Swift during sports-related appearances.

On a recent episode of the podcast Bussin' with the Boys, Maher introduced a new rule for athletes appearing on sports podcasts: "Don't go on a sports podcast and talk about your girlfriend."

The outspoken host urged Kelce to focus more on traditional sports topics, humorously referring to them as "gay stuff."

Maher said, "Since it's a sports podcast, you're supposed to talk about scores and trades and how fast some guy can run."

This opinion also echoes with the concerns raised by other figures in the sports world.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, also recently commented that the focus on Swift during NFL coverage was becoming "just a little bit too much."

The Taylor Swift effect on NFL Ratings

Despite these criticisms, it's undeniable that Swift's presence has had a significant impact on NFL viewership.

According to reports from Variety, Swift's second appearance at a Chiefs game brought an average of 27 million views to NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl.

The league has embraced the attention brought by Swift's relationship with Kelce, recognizing the boost in ratings and engagement.

However, this has led to some fans and commentators, like Maher, calling for a return to more sports-focused content.

As the Swift-Kelce romance continues to captivate fans worldwide, only time will tell if Maher's prediction will come true or if the power couple will prove their bogus claims wrong.

