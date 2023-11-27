Travis Kelce wins over Internet with wholesome gesture toward Eagles fan even after loss

Travis Kelce never misses a chance to impress Swifties, and this time, he did it without even being aware of what he did.

On Sunday, a Swiftie posted a video where she shared a cute gesture by the Chiefs tight end, followed by approval of Taylor's choice. Swifties cannot stop talking about this cute gesture.

Fans react to Travis Kelce's cute gesture for a fan

On November 25, a TikTok user named @samanthagongol posted a video that recorded a cute gesture by Travis Kelce. In the video, she explained how her cousin's boyfriend is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. So, during the Chiefs vs Eagles match, he was looking for Jason.

But instead of Jason, he came across his brother Travis Kelce, who signed her cousin's boyfriend's helmet instead. On the helmet, Travis wrote, "Sorry, I'm not Jason. Go Birds Super Bowl LVII CHAMPS." Samantha found Travis' sense of humor cute and approved of him dating Taylor Swift.

Soon, the video went viral, and other Swifties joined in the comments section of the post, complementing Travis Kelce and talking highly of him. This gesture was something that impressed almost every Swiftie.

"This is so wholesome," said one Taylor Swift fan. While another fan said, "no one's a bigger fan of jason than travis."

"Gotta love Travis! Couldn't let that helmet go unsigned! Come on Jason...your turn," commented another fan.

"Of course trav messed up the roman numerals," said another fan.

This surely was a cute gesture by Travis Kelce. Even though he could have signed his name on the helmet, he chose a better way to take care of the situation, all while making sure that the fan was happy. That not just makes him a good sportsman but also a great human.

