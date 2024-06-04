Travis Kelce’s Alleged Lock Screen Gives a Sweet Shoutout to GF Taylor Swift, Sparking Fan Frenzy

Taylor Swift's fans, or Swifties, are known for their keen observation skills, and have once again proven their dedication. During a recent public appearance by Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, fans believe they saw something intriguing on his phone's lock screen.

The photo is seemingly taken from their trip to Singapore earlier this year during Taylor’s Asian leg of the Eras Tour.

The image which shows Kelce is ‘Down Bad’

Although the image on Kelce's phone is blurry, several fans are convinced it shows Swift's distinctive blond bangs. "I'd recognize those bangs anywhere," one fan tweeted with excitement. Another fan thought that the photo was adorable.

Further evidence emerged when a photo uploaded to Twitter appeared to show Kelce's phone charging at a bar. The lock screen displayed an image of a couple, believed to be Kelce and Swift, holding hands under the sculptures at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay.

This specific photo, taken during their visit to Singapore in March, aligns with outfits they wore on a date post-concert. The photo also appeared on a YouTube short Taylor Swift posted with the song Fortnight from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The intimate snapshot, likely taken by a bodyguard, added fuel to the speculation. One fan was taken surprised by the photograph and said that claimed to be ‘sensitive’ about the picture.

The consensus among fans is clear: they are thrilled by the possibility of Kelce showcasing his affection for Swift through his phone’s wallpaper.

This discovery led to a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing their delight over Kelce potentially having Swift as his lock screen photo. "Travis has got Taylor as his lockscreen. LFG," exclaimed another user.

A dance to remember

Earlier this year at a basketball game, Kelce’s dance moves garnered attention, especially as Swift's hit song Shake It Off played in the stadium. The tight end’s energetic performance added to the excitement among fans, already buzzing from the supposed lock screen revelation.

Kelce and Swift's relationship, which became public in September, has been a topic of great interest. The couple has made several public appearances together, often displaying affection. Most recently, they were seen holding hands in New York City, further fueling public interest and speculation about their relationship.