Travis Kelce's Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity's First Look Revealed; Details Inside

As the NFL season approaches, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is seen stepping out of the spotlight on the gridiron and into the limelight of television hosting.

Kelce has been tapped to host the new Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and the first look at the series has officially been unveiled.

Travis Kelce’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, based on the popular "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" format, the 20-episode Amazon Original series puts a unique spin on the classic game show.

Rather than pitting contestants against a classroom of young students, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will feature an adult contestant relying on a group of famous faces to help them answer 11 questions drawn from the elementary school curriculum.

The star-studded celebrity classroom set to appear on the show is an impressive one.

Comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer and Ron Funches will be joined by football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, podcaster Sophia Stallone, and actress/producer Lilly Singh.

The format of the show will put the contestants under immense pressure, as they'll be tasked with correctly answering 11 questions to have a chance at winning the $100,000 grand prize.

However, they'll be able to rely on their celebrity classmates for help, and can even "cheat" off of them if needed.

For the final $100,000 question, which will be at the 6th-grade level, the contestant will be able to select one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in their final response.

Travis Kelce's game show debut

As for the host, Kelce couldn't be more excited for his first major television hosting role. "I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'," the eight-time Pro Bowler said.

Kelce, who also co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, continued, "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is a spinoff of the long-running Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? series, which first premiered in 2007 and quickly became a hit.

The original U.S. version of the show reached a record-breaking 27 million viewers for its premiere and has seen a cumulative audience of more than 800 million total viewers during its run.

"After producing more than 3,000 episodes of 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' globally, we wanted to come up with a new, loud twist on the format," said Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative and co-creator of the series.

Poznick adds, "Replacing the kids with celebrities gives us more laughs and surprises, like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates. And now, with the ultimate class clown, Travis Kelce, hosting, viewers should expect the unexpected!"

Kelce's venture into hosting duties comes as he continues to cement his status as one of the NFL's brightest stars.

Fresh off a Super Bowl LVIII victory with the Chiefs, the eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.

But Kelce's interests extend far beyond the football field. In addition to his podcast, the 33-year-old has a passion for the entertainment business and is looking to expand his portfolio across industries.

