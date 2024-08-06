The Kansas City Chiefs have signed kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in football.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapport, the kicker has inked a new four-year, $25.6 million contract with the Chiefs that would keep him with the team through 2028, according to several reports. Butker arranged the agreement alone, without the assistance of a lawyer or agency.

The kicker has a year left on his current deal, which he signed in 2019. The new contract is allegedly for $25.6 million over four years, with $17.75 million guaranteed. Butker is currently signed with the Chiefs until 2028. He announced the contract on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "There's no place I'd rather be than with the Chiefs, and I'm excited to finalize a four-year extension."

Butker was slated to earn $3.945 million in the last season of his five-year deal with the Chiefs, which he signed in 2019. Butker's new contract makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, edging out Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot.

Butker's prominence has increased this offseason following his controversial graduation speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, in which he stated that most women obtaining degrees were likely more enthused about getting married and having children. The controversy was reignited when Wembeldon star Serena Williams slammed Butker on stage at an award ceremony while Butker was seated in the audience.

The three-time Super Bowl winner stated that he had no remorse about sharing his thoughts and that he has gotten both support and "a shocking level of hate" from others as a result of his statements. However, the controversy made his jersey the best-selling jersey twice . This is the most for any kicker in NFL history.

Harrison Butker entered the NFL in 2017 and has since established himself as one of the league's greatest kickers. He was one of the few kickers to be picked, going in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he's been a reliable weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs ever since.



Butker has emerged as a hero for the Chiefs, who have won Super Bowls in consecutive years. He kicked the game-winning field goal in the 2023 AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had four field goals, including a Super Bowl record 57-yarder, in a dramatic 25-22 overtime triumph over the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

Butker has been a great performer with the Chiefs, converting 89.1% of his field goals throughout seven seasons and nailing 70% of his efforts from 50 yards or farther. He's been a vital part of the team's extended postseason runs, completing 32 of 36 field goals and 62 of 65 extra points in three Super Bowl triumphs.

Harrison Butker has converted 94.5% of his point-after attempts for seven seasons. Notably, in 2022, he kicked a career-high 62 yards, but his clutch ability in important circumstances earned him his expensive contract renewal.