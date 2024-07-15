Travis Kelce’s Cute Nickname for Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Reveals Close Bond Between Chiefs Teammates

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared some heartwarming insights. It is about the team’s family-like atmosphere. She recently made an appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

Momma Randi, 51, spoke to People on the red carpet. She revealed that the Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, has an adorable nickname for her. She recounted an encounter with Kelce, 34, at dinner on the eve of the ESPY Awards.

Patrick Mahomes' Mom, Randi, shares heartwarming insight into Chiefs family dynamics

She disclosed that Kelce affectionately calls her “Mama Mahomes” every time they meet. “He is such a ball of energy,” she also added. It highlighted Kelce’s vibrant personality and the camaraderie within the team.

Randi praised the Chiefs for their close-knit environment. She described it as almost familial. “It feels almost like a little family, you know. I love that,” she said. She also mentioned how much she enjoys meeting the Chiefs players. It's also noted that it’s a special experience because she doesn’t get to meet all of them often.

However, Randi also touched on the darker aspects of being in the public eye. Especially the social media hate her son Patrick and her family receive. She expressed her shock and dismay at the hateful messages. She also directed her attention towards her children. Particularly after one of Kansas City's Super Bowl victories. “I would look and someone would give me so much hate to me and to my children, all three of them,” she said. She is bewildered by the contrast between the hateful comments and the seemingly wholesome families behind them.

She also added, “Why would this mom or dad reach out to say this? I don't wish it on even my worst enemy. As a mother, you don't want to read or see things about your children, especially when you know it's not true.”

Let’s take a look at Patrick Mahomes' ESPY victory

At the 2024 ESPYs, Patrick Mahomes, 28, won the Best Athlete in Men’s Sports award for the second consecutive year. However, Patrick was not present to accept the award. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stepped in to accept it on his behalf.

Reid spoke highly of Mahomes, praising his growth as a player, teammate, and leader. “I’ve been around this kid for two years now, and to watch him grow as a football player, as a teammate, and as a leader has been phenomenal,” Reid said.

Interestingly, Mahomes initially asked Travis Kelce to collect the award on his behalf. However, Kelce declined, not wanting to appear as if he was seeking attention. Kelce spent most of the week in Lake Tahoe. He participated in the 2024 American Century Championship charity golf tournament.

Randi Mahomes’ insights provide a glimpse into the supportive and family-like environment within the Kansas City Chiefs. It also highlights the challenges that come with being in the public eye. Let us know in the comments what you think about Kelce’s special nickname.