Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Reveals He’s Been ‘Banned for Life’ From Elon Musk’s X: ‘Arms Dealers Are Free to Peddle'

Travis Kelce’s dad, by no means, feels welcomed on Platform X since he’s “banned for life.” But Ed Kelce’s grudge against Elon Musk’s platform is hardly limited to just that; it's much more. In a recent Facebook post, Travis Kelce’s dad called out X, calling it out for supporting humane acts.

Travis Kelce’s father reportedly received a ‘lifetime ban’ on X after he shared a controversial post from The Times London that claimed that arms dealers in the war-torn country are openly selling weapons on X without getting banned, while Kelce is getting banned for sharing an article based on the claim.

And it was not just X that Ed Kelce shared the article; he also shared it on Facebook and later on Sunday, he also reportedly shared an update on Facebook of the repercussions he faced with X.

“Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I’m banned for life and they won’t say why, just a generic ‘Terms of Service’ violation,” Travis Kelce’s dad wrote, expressing his displeasure with the social media platform. Per the complete statement of Travis Kelce’s dad that Just Jared released, Ed was an active user in consuming news from X from September 23 to February 2024 and he hardly ever posted anything on X. However, because he was “pissed at Elon’s trolls,” he shared the article about the active arms dealers.

Advertisement

“Apparently the X Twits believe I posted something contrary to their rules in May or June 2023. Never happened,” Ed Kelce claimed, calling out the social media platform. Additionally, he also discussed the possibility that his account might be hacked or that the platform wasn’t secure. X has yet to address the claim.

While the Chiefs’ TE's father claimed that he hardly posted on X, Travis Kelce revealed in a podcast he did in June that he was apparently an “active Facebook user.” Kelce also got candid about how his dad panicked when he saw false headlines or articles on Facebook about Travis and Taylor Swift, often getting worried about his son’s relationship.

Taylor Swift’s beau also revealed how Ed would call him up to confirm whether everything was going well between him and Taylor, asking him about the claims indirectly. ““I’m like, ‘Dad, get off Facebook.’ That’s his search engine,” Travis Kelce confessed the hilarious fact.

Advertisement

All the banter and jokes apart, Ed Kelce is always spotted supporting his sons. When Jason Kelce was playing, both Ed and Donna Kelce would be cheering the loudest for their children from the bleachers.

However, now that Jason Kelce has hung up his cleats, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce are spotted numerous times in the Chiefs games cheering for their son to get him to the three-peat this season, several times with his girlfriend Taylor Swift right by their side.

From the pictures that go viral from Arrowhead Stadium, both Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce seem to be genuinely happy about their boy’s relationship with global pop icon Taylor Swift, as they are often snapped laughing their hearts out together.