Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Stuns With Incredible Football Moves in Skimpy Bikini on Boat Day Bash

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift have been making headlines since the beginning of their relationship. However, this time, the spotlight is on Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who is creating a buzz on social media.

Kayla recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her football skills during a photoshoot on a yacht, where she sported a bikini.

Kayla sets social media on fire

Travis and Kayla were together for five years before parting ways in May 2022 amidst accusations of infidelity. However, the exact reasons for their separation remain undisclosed. While Travis and Swift continue to dominate social media with their romance, Kayla appears to have gracefully moved on and is enjoying her single life.

In the post, she could be seen wearing a denim-inspired skimpy bikini. Kyla is captured catching a ball from a mystery man riding a jet ski. The enjoyment on her face after catching the ball was quite apparent. She spent her boat day with a few of her friends. She captioned this post: "Boat days are a form of therapy I vehemently stand by."

Who was the mystery man?

In the trending post, there were a few of her female friends but only one man, leading people to speculate that he might be her date. However, Kyla quickly dispelled the rumors by writing, “Babes if he’s getting posted, he’s not my man.”

Currently, there is no news about whether Kayla is dating anyone. However, Kayla recently stated that she is not interested in dating another athlete, as she feels she is 'out of the athlete stage.'

Despite this, Kayla expressed a desire to be with someone who shares her passion for sports. It is widely known that she is very interested in both football and tennis. There were reports that she tried to make a move on the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

