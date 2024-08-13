Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Faces Scathing Criticism for 'Smothering' Starfish With Bikini In Vacation Pics

Where there is Chiefs’ star TE Travis Kelce and his girl Taylor Swift, there’s drama. However, this time around, it’s neither of them that’s the talk of the town (partly for the wrong reasons). Fans are policing Nicole for taking the starfish out of the water to use as a prompt for her pictures, claiming that “The oil/chemicals on your skin can be harmful to them,” and that “When you take them out of the water, they’re literally suffocating.”

Just for a heads-up, a sudden change in their atmosphere, both temperature-wise and not getting enough water-wise, often times proves to be highly dangerous, even fatal for starfishes, hence, the concern. While some fans were busy bashing her for the starfish stint, others were busy adoring Nicole's chic fashion sense.

Clad in a bold white bikini, the internet sensation is making waves on Instagram with her beachside pictures. The blue waters of Turks and Caicos make up for a perfectly serene backdrop for the fans' sore eyes, sure, but there was something that instantly irked them off. It was a starfish. Her white bikini top paired perfectly with her bold Chanel scarf and golden jewelry. She even posted some sizzling pictures clad in some other bikinis (and even a video of herself swerving to Beyonce’s Drunk in Love).

After all, it is not every day you see celebrities’ ex-girlfriends living the words of their current girlfriend. Taylor Swift once said, “I’m the queen of sandcastles he destroys.” Looking at the pictures Nicole is posting from her Turks and Caicos vacation, she is living the lyrics.

Despite all the criticism, Kayla Nicole is yet to comment on it, probably because she is enjoying indulging in her vacation. However, Nicole’s fashionista side is on full display in the pictures. However, that’s not all that she does, since Nicole has a diverse professional portfolio.

In personal life, Nicole dated Kelce for 6 years from 2017 to 2022, with a brief split in 2020. When Kelce started dating Nicole, she was a sports journalist, having majored in journalism at Pepperdine University in Malibu. The internet sensation is also spotted anchoring NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, and BallisLife’s Heat Check.

Alongside, Nicole has also honed her fashion skills through the years by working for Fashion Reverie and modeling for sportswear on social media. Not to mention her numerous accolades in the industry like Top 20 Miss CA 2013, Top 10 Miss CA USA 2012, Third Runner Up Miss Malibu 2012, 2nd Runner-up in Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, and First Runner Up Miss Malibu 2013.

