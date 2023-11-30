Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole opens up on ‘friendship break up’ with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes post Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had his longest relationship with Kayla Nicole before the two parted their ways in 2022. Later, Travis went ahead in life with Taylor Swift while Kayla Nicole is still someone struggling with her past.

In fact, the fitness influencer recently opened up about a controversial topic about her past, breaking up a friendship with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Here's what Kayla Nicole has to say about the same:

Kayla Nicole's take on why she unfollowed Travis Kelce's friends Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes

Ever since Travis Kelce got into romance with Taylor Swift, there's been a lot of hate that's been shifted toward his ex Kayla Nicole. But she has decided not to wrap herself up in the Kelce topic; however, she surely wants to offer clarity on the Mahomes couple.

Recently, Kayla Nicole unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, the long-time friends that she made through Travis Kelce. During a conversation with ET, Kayla explained that she had a talk with both individuals before she unfollowed them online.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

Now, she might have said that she has talked with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes about unfollowing them on social media, but the reason behind this still remains a mystery. Was it because of the fact that she wanted to move on with every aspect and relationship that came with Travis?

It's undeniable that people have pointed out miserable assumptions about her relationship with Travis Kelce for why they broke off. That could definitely be a factor in why she decided to unfollow the Mahomes couple. What do you think?