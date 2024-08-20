Travis Kelce’s Ex-Kayla Nicole Shares ‘Single Mother’ Woes Amid USD 1000 Bill-Induced Mental Breakdown

Kayla Nicole is the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. She has found herself navigating another challenging situation. And it seems to be a whirlwind year for the influencer and model. Kayla has been dealing with unexpected encounters in hotel lobbies and receiving relationship advice from couples for decades. Kayla's life has been far from dull.

Recently, a particular incident she shared on her Instagram Stories came to light. That's where she frequently updates her followers on her day-to-day experiences, drawing attention. This time Kayla found herself in a situation that had her humorously reflecting on her role as a “single mother,” though in a rather unconventional way.

Kayla Nicole opens up about the challenges of single motherhood

In a candid video post, Kayla playfully vented her frustration. She captioned the clip, “Who’s the clown? Me.” She described a chaotic Monday morning when she awoke to discover not one but five piles of diarrhea from her dogs scattered around her house.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Pregnant’ Trending on the Internet? Find Out

The situation was further compounded by her expectation of a $1,000 veterinary bill. Prompting her to jokingly ask, “Do I have kids, or do I not have kids? Am I a single mother?” The dogs in question were once co-parented with Kelce, but following their breakup, Kayla took on full responsibility for them.

Advertisement

While she initially seemed up to the task, her recent experience suggests it may be more challenging than she had anticipated.

Kayla's humorous take on the situation didn’t stop there. She continued her Instagram Stories with a touch of sarcasm, assuring her followers that she wasn’t on the verge of a mental breakdown, despite the morning’s events. She even added a burning animation to her post. With the caption, "She is in fact not fine and is one dump away from combusting," bringing some levity to her frustrations.

Her openness resonated with her followers, who flooded her with practical advice. They included suggestions for investing in pet insurance. However, Kayla’s response was all too relatable for many. She shared a meme reflecting the overwhelming burden of juggling multiple types of insurance. They are health, dental, life, car, and even “breathing air insurance.” It highlights the often humorous struggles of adulting.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Kayla has been candid about her mental health. Earlier in the year, when Taylor Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department, Kayla posted a somewhat cryptic message on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She expressed how overwhelmed she felt trying to keep up with the flood of new music.

This led to a barrage of negative comments from users. It prompted Kayla to post a follow-up tweet. She emphasized that she tries to stay unproblematic and mind her own business. While also urging those who target her online to back off, reminding them that everyone has a breaking point.

Despite the negative attention she sometimes faces online, Kayla has managed to maintain a thriving professional life. When a Twitter user suggested that she should “log off” social media, Kayla responded with confidence, noting, “I made six real-life figures from being ‘logged on’ last year. And very thankful for it. A better suggestion: people who use this platform to spew hate—log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor.”

Advertisement

Let's shift the focus from Kayla Nicole's struggle to success

One of the significant successes in Kayla’s life has been the growth of her fitness brand, Tribe Therepe. Recently, she celebrated a major milestone for the brand and shared her excitement with her followers on Instagram.

In a video posted to her stories, Kayla was seen dancing energetically in an empty hall. She proudly revealed the new headquarters for Tribe Therepe. Accompanying the video, she added a caption with lock and key emojis, along with a crying face.

The brand, originally launched in 2020 as “Strong Is Sexy,” faced early challenges. They included a necessary name change due to trademark issues. However, Kayla persevered, rebranding and expanding her business. She is turning her personal struggles into a platform for promoting wellness and feel-good fitness.

Also read: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Faces Scathing Criticism for 'Smothering' Starfish With Bikini In Vacation Pics

Her own experiences heavily influenced the creation of Tribe Therepe following her breakup with Kelce. It was a period during which she struggled with both her physical and mental health. She revealed that she had lost a significant amount of weight and had difficulty sleeping, which led her to seek therapy.

Advertisement