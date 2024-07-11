We currently live in a world where even slightest of a remark or gesture made by a celebrity can turn into a full blown topic of hot gossip.

NFL star Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has recently found herself in the said space of gossip ever since she made a cheeky pregnancy tease on social media.

The woman at the heart of the discussion is a known fitness enthusiast and social media influencer who took to Instagram to share a clip of herself indulging in ice cream while captioning it with a playful hint at her recent choices when it comes to diet.

"First donuts, now ice cream. Perhaps I am pregnant by immaculate conception," Nicole quipped in her Instagram story, leaving fans to speculate about the possibility of a future bundle of joy (pregnancy).

Funnily enough this light hearted yet cryptic confession comes after Nicole’s humorous threat to a local donut shop.

In one of her previous stories which she shared earlier she jokingly warned, "Whoever's responsible for planting this Randy's Donuts, that's close to my gym, count your days."

The battle between maintaining a good fitness lifestyle and the urge to fulfill the desires of the sweet tooth has resonated with many of Nicole’s followers.

Kayla Nicole’s history of playful pranks

This is not the first time Nicole has hinted at her pregnancy. Earlier this year, she had pulled off a pregnancy prank on TikTok which went viral under the pretext of April Fool’s Day.

The video, which began with the phrase "Coming Soon Fall 2024," had fans momentarily convinced that Nicole was expecting.

While Nicole's recent posts appear to be in good fun, they've reignited interest in her personal life, particularly given her past relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylow Swift ‘unofficially engaged'?

As Nicole captures attention with her humorous posts, her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce finds himself at the center of engagement rumors with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The couple, who began dating last summer, are reportedly "unofficially engaged," according to sources close to the pair.

An insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine that Swift and Kelce are "very coy about their relationship" but have been discussing their future in general terms.

"The couple's circle expects them to get engaged in the next six months," the source added, hinting at a possible "spontaneous" wedding.

Neither Kelce nor Swift has publicly addressed these engagement rumors, maintaining their privacy amidst intense media scrutiny.

The power couple's relationship has been a subject of fascination for fans and media alike. Their recent romantic getaway to Italy sparked initial engagement rumors, which were further fueled by Swift's gesture during a London concert.

The singer replicated Kelce's signature "Archer" celebration, interpreted by many as an indirect proposal.

Despite brief separation due to their busy schedules, Swift and Kelce reunited in London, where they performed a skit together during her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

This public display of affection seemingly put to rest any breakup speculations that had arisen during their time apart.

How does Kayla Nicole balance fitness and fun?

While her ex-boyfriend's relationship dominates headlines, Kayla Nicole continues to build her brand as a fitness influencer.

Known for her intense workout routines and relatable content, Nicole recently shared a glute exercise video that garnered significant attention from her followers.

Dressed in a vibrant pink swimsuit, Nicole demonstrated a series of challenging exercises, encouraging her fans to push their limits.

"The reality is the glute muscles are not gonna grow if you don't challenge yourself," she stated in the video, showcasing her dedication to fitness.

However, Nicole's appeal lies in her ability to balance this disciplined approach with moments of indulgence and humor.

Her candid admissions about post-workout treats and struggles with temptation have defined endeared her to fans who appreciate her down-to-earth persona.

As these intertwined celebrity narratives continue to unfold, fans remain captivated by the personal lives of Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.