Travis Kelce’s Father Reacts to Arrest of Taylor Swift’s Stalker Who Also Threatened His NFL Star Son

A suspected stalker of Taylor Swift, accused of threatening the pop star and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was detained before a concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, last Thursday.

Ed Kelce, Travis's father, quickly responded with a powerful message addressing the situation. Ed posted a blunt statement on social media condemning the stalker's threats against his son and his girlfriend. The message went viral on Twitter, receiving widespread applause for Ed's decisive stand.

Ed Kelce’s strong message to stalkers

According to AP News, on July 17, just before Swift's Eras Tour concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, an American man was detained for reportedly threatening the Karma singer and her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend on social media.

On July 22, Monday, Ed Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's father, issued an aggressive statement in reaction to the incident.



Ed, also known as "Papa Kelce," rushed to Facebook to publish and share the news article about the arrest of that stalker right before the Germany show. "I'd love to know who this some-b***h is," he captioned his facebook post.

The screen photo of Ed Kelce's Facebook message went viral on Twitter, and people commended Papa Kelce's move and backed Ed for his protective behavior towards his children.

A fan commented, "He is already very protective for his future daughter-in-law."

Another fan said, "The Kelce family is always there for each other."

While several supporters joked, one added, "Ed means business; he doesn't play.

Some admirers adored the wholesomeness of Ed Kelce defending his future daughter-in-law, and one of them stated, "I love this family."

The other says, "Iconic Behavior."

Taylor Swift's Gelsenkirchen shows were massive hits. The 34-year-old Fortnight singer thanked her fans on Instagram for the atmosphere they created during her Eras Tour concerts in Gelsenkirchen, a city just north of Cologne. The Grammy winner also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reaction to her brand-new album, specifically.

The Stalker had the ticket to Taylor Swift’s Gelsenkirchen show

The unnamed American man drew the attention of authorities after allegedly making threats against Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on social media. He was arrested at the entrance of Swift’s concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 17.

According to the Associated Press, the 34-year-old man, whose identity was not disclosed, had a ticket to the event at Veltins Arena. He was detained upon entry as officials assessed the potential risk after receiving a tip from event organizers. A local judge decided that the man should remain in detention for the duration of Swift’s Eras Tour residency in the city, and he was released on July 20. Authorities assured that Swift, Kelce, and the 60,000 fans present at the event were never at risk.

This incident marks the second stalking case involving Swift in recent months. Earlier this year, David Crowe was detained twice in three days after Swift reported him "lurking" around his apartment.

Swift is currently touring Europe on her record-breaking tour, with upcoming performances in Munich on July 27 and 28. Travis Kelce, who won the Super Bowl earlier this year, has been seen accompanying her on the tour.