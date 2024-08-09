Ed Kelce, father of NFL tight end Travis Kelce, has publicly criticized rapper Kanye West's recent lyrical reference to his son and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The controversial line appears in West's newly released album Vultures 2, reigniting a long-standing feud between the rapper and Swift.

Travis Kelce’s Father Responds to Kanye West’s Mention of Taylor Swift and his Son

Ed Kelce took to the social media platform Facebook to voice his disapproval, sharing an article about the lyric and adding a scathing comment: "mental illness on full display."

Fans seem to refer to this assessment as West's well-documented struggles with bipolar disorder, which the rapper has openly discussed in the past.

The contentious verse appears in the song Lifestyle (Demo) from West's latest album.

Featuring Lil Wayne, the track includes the line: "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce."

This reference to Swift and her NFL player boyfriend has rekindled interest in the ongoing saga between West and Swift.

The tension between West and Swift dates back to 2009 when West infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Since then, their relationship has been marked by periodic conflicts and public disagreements.

In 2016, West's song Famous sparked controversy with its lyrics about Swift, leading to a highly publicized dispute involving West's then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Swift later revealed the profound impact this incident had on her mental health and career in a 2023 TIME magazine interview.

Taylor Swift's Subtle Response to Kanye West

While Swift has not directly addressed the new lyric, fans speculate that Swift may have subtly responded during a recent performance in Poland.

The singer wore a shirt bearing the words I Bet You Think About Me, a reference to her 2021 song believed to be about West.

As of now, Travis Kelce has not publicly commented on the lyric. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently focused on his team's training camp, which began in July.

However, in a previous podcast appearance, Kelce joked about his father's tendency to react to headlines about him and Swift.

Despite the media attention, Kelce and Swift's relationship, which began in July 2023, appears to be going strong.

Recent reports suggest Kelce was concerned for Swift's safety following the cancellation of her Vienna concerts due to a foiled terrorist plot.