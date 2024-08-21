Travis Kelce’s Hilarious New Catchphrase Has Taylor Swift Fans Falling Over Laughing, ‘Not Right Now Chiefs’

The Kansas City Chiefs knew what they were doing. The franchise posted a new catchphrase of Travis Kelce, and the Swifties could not resist providing hilarious reactions following the timing of the release of the video. The defending champions uploaded a compilation of videos that showed the right end using a catchphrase while he was at the camp as the safety guard.

The American football player was heard saying, “All right, Nah,” as he tried to bring energy into the team while gearing up for a three-peat. What's important to note is the timing of the video when it was released.

Yeah! The video was released ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. This had the fans gather in the comment section to provide some hilarious reactions.

Another wrote, “Not now, honey Mommy is watching the Eras Tour.”

One commented, “Not now it’s surprise song time.”

Another, “Not now we’re busy.”

Here's another comment referring to the Eras Tour show, “NOT NOW WE’RE IN THE MIDDLE OF A SHOW.”

Last but not least, “Not the time it's time for surprise songs.”

Meanwhile, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was joined by Florence Welch during the final European show of her record-breaking tour in London. The 14-time Grammy Awards winning singer waved to her fans from across the country with her iconic performance at Wembley Stadium.

The last time she was here, she was not alone. Her NFL beau was there to make his debut on the grand stage with her. The show took an unforgettable turn when fans were surprised by the appearance of Travis Kelce on the stage while Swift was performing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

The power couple is currently maintaining a long-distance relationship. While Kelce is busy with his NFL schedule, Swift has been going through her hectic Eras Tour shows. The last time they were seen together in public was at one of her shows in Germany. Kelce and Swift, who have been dating for more than a year, were seen holding hands and waving at the fans.

Kelce has attended 14 of his global star sweetheart’s shows across the globe, which includes countries like Argentina, Australia, France, England, Ireland, and many more. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are all set to defend their title while the regular season starts on September 5 against a match with the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Chiefs prepare to win their third Lombardi trophy in a row, this will make the franchise the first team to do so in the league’s history. Swift is expected to join and become a lucky charm for the side to support her NFL beau; the way she did last year.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was seen sharing sweet moments while he was celebrating the Super Bowl win this year with Swift surrounded by several cameras. On the other hand, the Anti-Hero singer will continue to stay busy with her tour until November in Toronto and will be accepted for three dates in December at BC Place in Vancouver.

