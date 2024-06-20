Travis Kelce's Hilarious Reaction to Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring Typing Error

The Chiefs held their Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday, June 13. Travis Kelce received the third ring of his career. Apparently, the ring with 529 diamonds and 38 rubies has a typing mistake. But the Chiefs’ tight end doesn’t seem to care about it.

The ring has the wrong seeding of the Chiefs’ opponents in the 2024 Wild Card round. In his latest New Heights episode, Kelce reacts to the error with his brother. He is not concerned with what seed his opponent was given.

Travis Kelce’s reaction to Super Bowl ring typo

Jason Kelce asked Travis if he would like to get the error fixed. “I don't give a s–t,” the Chiefs’ TE said. He liked that the Chiefs didn’t give a f–k about what seed the Miami Dolphins were. “F--k it.”, he mumbled.

Travis Kelce added that the Dolphins were seventh last season, but nobody cared. He would have been okay if the Chiefs hadn’t done any seeds on the side of the Dolphins. Miami has been given the number 7 seed instead of 6 on the ring.

The 3x Super Bowl champion believes the error makes the ring more unique. He joked that it’s like they tried to make it really detailed, but they screwed up. “Just makes it more exclusive, like we screwed up about something that means nothing,” he added.

The Chiefs star praised the ring design. “This one's pretty damn cool,” he quipped. Kelce thinks that this ring looks like a championship ring when one looks at it. But his favorite is the one from last year.

Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce at Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony

Taylor Swift couldn’t be physically present at the Chiefs’ SB ring ceremony. But she joined in for the celebration via Mecole Hardman’s partner Chariah Gordon’s live stream. Despite the five-hour time difference, Swift showed her excitement for Kelce’s big day.

The pop icon attended the event from her hotel in Liverpool. She stayed up late to witness Kelce receiving his third ring. Her dedication to the team and the sport has earned her praise from various celebrities.