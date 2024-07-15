In an unexpected twist that's sure to delight football fans and movie lovers alike, Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, is set to make her acting debut in Hallmark's upcoming Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

This surprising development marks a new chapter in Donna's rising fame, fueled by her sons' football success and Travis's high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce from sidelines to silver screen

Donna Kelce, affectionately known as Mama Kelce to NFL fans, has become a familiar face at football games, cheering on her sons Travis (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason (Philadelphia Eagles). Now, at 71, she's stepping into a new arena – the world of holiday romantic comedies.

The Hallmark Channel announced Donna's casting on Instagram, stating, "Look who's joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story! Please welcome America's football mom @donnakelce to the cast."

Donna will play a restaurant manager named Donna in the film, which features Hunter King and Tyler Hynes in leading roles.

The movie's plot revolves around a Kansas City Chiefs fan competing in a "Fan of the Year" contest, promising a blend of football fervour and holiday romance.

But Donna isn't the only Chiefs connection in the film. The team's head coach, Andy Reid, along with players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and George Karlaftis, are also set to make appearances.

This star-studded cast is rounded out by veteran actors Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle, and Christine Ebersole.

Donna Kelce from banking to stardom

Donna's journey to stardom has been as unexpected as it is heartwarming. A former bank industry worker, she found herself thrust into the limelight due to her sons' NFL success.

The attention intensified when her younger son, Travis, began dating Taylor Swift, catapulting the entire Kelce family into the celebrity spotlight.

Speaking about her newfound fame, Donna told Us Weekly, "Basically, everybody's been very, very kind and respectful.

Every once in a while, I'll have somebody that runs into the bathroom after me, and I'm like, 'Can we wait until we get out of here before you take my picture?'"

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is set to be filmed in various locations across Missouri, adding authenticity to its Kansas City setting.

The movie will be part of Hallmark's popular Countdown to Christmas lineup, promising viewers a unique blend of holiday cheer, romance, and football spirit.

Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of programming for Hallmark Media, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: "After we announced the movie, fan excitement reached a fever pitch – with Coach Reid, Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis getting into the game with us, viewers will have even more to cheer about."

As Donna Kelce prepares to add "actress" to her already impressive resume of NFL mom and unexpected celebrity, fans of both football and feel-good holiday movies have something special to look forward to this Christmas season.

It's a touchdown for Hallmark, the Chiefs, and the Kelce family, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected plays lead to the biggest wins.