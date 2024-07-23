Travis Kelce’s Mustache Harks Back to When He First Met Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp sporting a mustache reminiscent of his look from when he first started dating Taylor Swift last summer.

The Chiefs' official social media account shared a video with the caption, “The return of El Travador.” The clip featured Kelce in his number 87 jersey and Nike Jordan 1 football cleats, confidently walking onto the field with his updated yet familiar facial hair style.

Travis Kelce’s mustache reminds fans of meeting Taylor Swift

Reflecting on the mustache, Kelce revealed an insider during a press conference in October 2023. “I’ll tell you what, that ‘stache and the 87 jerseys were pretty iconic there for a bit. I had it when I met Taylor for the first time.”

The throwback look is particularly notable as it dates back to the start of Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Kelce has consistently shown his support for Swift, attending more than a dozen of her Eras Tour concerts since they began dating. His enthusiasm for her performances was evident to her fans, known as Swifties.

His concert-going didn’t stop there; he even traveled to Europe for her shows. Notably, before Swift’s performances in Germany, he attended her Amsterdam concert with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. His commitment to supporting Swift was further highlighted when he made a surprise onstage cameo in London.

During his stage debut on the Eras Tour, Kelce appeared at the beginning of the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” In a memorable act, the Chiefs’ tight end carried an exhausted Swift to the couch on set. Kelce participated in the elaborate final act of her Tortured Poets extravaganza. This unexpected appearance delighted fans and added a special moment to the already spectacular concert.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship dynamics

Kelce’s public support and presence at Swift’s concerts underline the strong connection between the two. Their relationship has become a significant talking point. They are merging the worlds of sports and entertainment uniquely and engagingly.

Kelce continues to play a pivotal role for the Chiefs. On the other hand, his off-field activities, particularly those involving Swift, continue to captivate fans and media alike.

Travis Kelce’s return to the mustache look during the Chiefs’ training camp marks a nostalgic throwback to when he first met Taylor Swift. It also symbolizes the ongoing strength of their relationship. Let us know in the comments what you think about his look.