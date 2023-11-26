Travis Kelce's next trip with Taylor Swift REVEALED; here's where the couple will be heading to in December

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might not have spent Thanksgiving together, but they have some interesting plans for upcoming months. Here's where the internet-popular couple is going to spend their December, according to an insider.

Chiefs tight end and 'Black Space' singer might just go to Nashville

Travis didn't get to spend Thanksgiving with Taylor because she was busy with her Eras Tour concert in Brazil. However, she is going to be on a long break from her tour in December and January. Apparently, she is going to give Travis Kelce a lot of time during these months.

An insider, in conversation with Us Weekly, revealed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have already laid out their plans for upcoming months. Since they don't want to have big gaps at the start of their relationship, they have a plan to spend more time together like a regular couple.

The two are expected to get their families and friends together and spend some quality time getting to know each other's lives. But before that, the two want to have some personal time, getting away from the world, just the two of them.

As per a source, Travis has not visited Taylor Swift's Nashville residence. This indicates that the couple might plan a visit to Nashville in December. Travis has already begun Christmas shopping, implying that there's a possibility of them celebrating the occasion in Nashville.