The Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, has been stripped of his long-held position as the NFL’s top-ranked tight end by the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle.

According to analysts like Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko and some fans, Kelce's dethroned position is the result of his offseason vacation spree with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

This has sparked concerns among the fans about his dedication and focus on the game for the upcoming season.

Travis Kelce’s off-field distractions due to Taylor Swift raise doubts

As per various reports, the pro footballer’s offseason was full of romantic escapades across the globe with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Fans have started questioning Kelce’s commitment to his training regimen and physical practices for the upcoming NFL season.

This has also left numerous fans worrying because of Kelce’s off-the-field antics like partying and drinking, doubting if the star tight end is even taking care of himself or not.

"All I can go by is how he looks, and he looked horrible for this week's podcast. I have common sense, though you aren't resting if you're flying all over; that's not relaxing, and he's always shown drinking. At 35, he should be taking better care of himself," one concerned fan reflects, according to a report by the Nerd Stash. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I am more concerned with him getting injured. He doesn't seem to be taking care of his body this off-season. Between getting drunk and partying and wanting to be a movie star, not to mention flying all over for his girlfriend, not much training or resting."

Travis Kelce is statistically superior yet demoted

Despite Kelce's impressive statistics, which include leading all tight ends in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions, Pro Football Focus' decision to strip him of his top ranking has left many fans puzzled.

However, some analysts argue that the Chiefs' offensive powerhouse and the presence of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes have contributed significantly to Kelce's success, potentially influencing the league's evaluation.

While Kelce may have lost his spot as the league's number-one tight end for now, his talent and the Chiefs' strong offensive attack present an opportunity for redemption.

With Mahomes taking charge of the offense, Kelce could easily regain his standing as the premier tight end in the NFL with an outstanding 2024-25 season.

Chiefs rival embraces a bizarre strategy

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, the long-standing rival of the Kansas City Chiefs, has expressed a rather unusual desire for Kelce to marry Taylor Swift—not out of romantic sentiment but for strategic reasons.

"I hope they get married. I hope they have a bunch of kids," Harbaugh told Us Weekly mockingly, taking a back-handed jab at Kelce's dominance. "Heck, maybe he'll get ready to retire here pretty soon to pursue that family aspect of his life. I would encourage that."

The challenges that Kelce may pose for the Ravens are probably the reason for Harbaugh making, though sarcastically as a joke, such a comment

One could say that by suggesting Kelce retire and focus more on his life outside the field, the Ravens’ coach might be trying to get rid of the Chiefs’ most formidable offensive weapon to potentially tip the scale in the favor of the Ravens’.

Kelce may have plummeted from his top tight end ranking right now, but given Harbaugh’s reaction, it proves the threat he may pose and is a testament to his consistent impact on the Chiefs’ success over the years.

The 34-year-old tight end has been a crucial component of Kansas City's rise from an AFC also-ran team to football's most feared team, all thanks to his chemistry with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

The Chiefs and Ravens will renew their rivalry in Week 1 of the 2024 season, as the two teams clash at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Looking to Purchase Italian Love Nest After Their Romantic Getaway at Lake Como? Find Out