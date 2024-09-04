Travis Kelce’s PR Company Full Scope Reacts to Leaked Alleged Taylor Swift Break Up Plan Later This Month

"Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" is the title of a Reddit post that has recently gone viral. The article lists several factors, including respect and privacy, professional focus, personal development, and more, as the reasons for their purported breakup.

However, Full Scope representatives told the Daily Mail that the documents are "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," claiming that the media plan is fake whereas Travis and Taylor's relationship stands truer than ever.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they said.

Taylor Swift and star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been the subject of intense media attention ever since they made their relationship public last year. The pop star attended Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl, last season, and Kelce regularly showed up at Swift's Eras Tour shows to show support for his girlfriend.

Although there was a lot of conjecture early on in their relationship that everything was staged for media attention, things appear to be going well for the couple. After documents regarding the breakup between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift surfaced online, rumors about the end of their "relationship" began circulating again.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, Travis Kelce will play the opening game of the NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. This season opener, which kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET, is a much-awaited rematch of the AFC Championship game from the previous year, in which the Chiefs defeated the Ravens to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.



On September 5, 2024, Taylor Swift is anticipated to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. As she cheers on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the team's banner-raising ceremony for their second championship, fans are excited to see her. Swift saw 13 Chiefs games in the previous season, and her presence never failed to excite both the media and the fans.

Swift's Eras Tour doesn't end until the fall, but she won't play another show until October 18, which will allow her to attend multiple games, including the season opener. Her commitment to standing by Kelce and the team has been clear, and sources indicate she will probably attend the match.

