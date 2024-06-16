Travis Kelce’s Publicist Pia Malihi, Who Clowned Taylor Swift Earlier, Is Reportedly Dating THIS Chiefs’ Star

Travis Kelce's world is a mix of football glory and celebrity connections. There is now a bit of romantic intrigue involving his inner circle. Recently, headlines have been buzzing about his publicist news.

Pia Malihi is reportedly dating Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore. According to an exclusive report from Life & Style, the news of their budding romance has sparked curiosity.

Fans kept speculating about their relationship. However, neither Pia nor Skyy have confirmed their relationship status publicly.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s fans aren’t letting Pia Malihi’s post sink away

For Pia Malihi, life in the spotlight isn't new. She celebrated her birthday on October 29, 2023. Well, she was sharing heartfelt wishes from friends on her Instagram Stories. Among these posts was one that inadvertently stirred controversy. It was particularly a rage among Travis Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift’s fans.

The post featured a photo of Taylor cheering on Travis. It was accompanied by a caption referring to her as "Our Roman Empire." What caught fan's attention, however, was the use of a clown emoji covering Taylor's face in the image.

Swift's loyal fanbase quickly jumped to her defense online. They interpret the emoji as a veiled criticism. Perhaps even jealousy is directed towards the Grammy-winning artist. Despite the backlash, Pia opted to keep silent on the matter and subsequently made her Instagram account private after facing a barrage of negative comments.

In response to the backlash, Pia's friend Amanda made a statement. She was the one who originally shared the birthday post. She clarified the intention behind the emoji choice in a candid TikTok comment.

Amanda explained that the clown emoji was meant innocently to maintain focus on celebrating Pia's birthday. It was never intended to disparage Taylor Swift. Despite these clarifications, neither Travis Kelce nor Taylor Swift addressed the incident publicly. They leave fans and media outlets to speculate about the underlying dynamics.

Getting back to Pia Malihi’s rumoured romance

Meanwhile, the spotlight has also turned towards Pia Malihi and her rumored romance with Skyy Moore. It adds another layer of intrigue within the Chiefs' inner circle.

The ongoing buzz provides a glimpse into the complexities of relationships amid fame and public scrutiny. Even innocent social media posts can stir unexpected controversies. Malihi continues to navigate the nuances of her personal life in the public eye.

