Travis Kelce’s recent fame amid Taylor Swift romance has managers worried for THIS reason

It's an unignorable fact that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has made the Chiefs' tight end more famous. Everyone is well aware of that! But according to Travis Kelce's manager, the increasing popularity of the star tight end is getting too much. The managers are concerned about this increasing level of stardom Travis is getting.

Travis Kelce's managers seemed concerned about his growing fanbase

Travis Kelce's managers Adnre and Aaron Eanes have been working with him for as long as the start of his career. They have helped the Chiefs tight end laugh his career beyond the boundaries of Arrowhead Stadium, making himself a name in the world. While the managers had some plans to take his career to new heights, Taylor Swift wasn't a part of it.

Also Read: Resurfaced video of Travis Kelce, who recently defended Taylor Swift from NFL fans, shows Chiefs star mooning hecklers

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got into romance in mid-2023, with the world getting to know about their relationship in the late months of the year. While Travis Kelce had an NFL-centric fanbase, Taylor Swift's romance got him another level of fame. His fanbase is wider and on growing continuously.

Advertisement

While some level of stardom is good, the level of fame Travis is getting is becoming of concern for his managers. During a conversation with the New York Times, Andre and Aaron Eanes highlighted the fact that "oversaturation" is a "potential area of concern" moving forward in the New Year 2024.

Also Read: ‘They’re gonna get married this year’: Fans react to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sharing sweet midnight kiss to welcome 2024

We all know what oversaturation means. Like, even though the managers admitted to being planning-centric. When it comes to Travis Kelce, they are going forward with 'quality' over 'quantity'. Meaning, they are going to sign Travis very carefully, considering how many off-NFL deals he has started to receive.

The Taylor Swift romance has helped boost Travis Kelce's career

The Taylor Swift romance has indeed benefited Travis Kelce's career. Whether it's about getting signed with brands such as Experian and Pfizer, which are deals outside the bracket of the NFL, or, his podcast New Heights, which has become one of the most favorite and highly followed sports podcasts.

While there are obvious benefits that come with dating Taylor Swift, we cannot ignore the fact that they are in love. Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce is something that is totally different from what she had with her exes. In fact, reportedly, they are expected to get married in 2024.

Also Read: 2023 Recap: What all Kansas City Chiefs games did Taylor Swift attend in 2023 to support bae Travis Kelce?