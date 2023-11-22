Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie explains why she doesn’t mingle with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles had a wonderful time at the Arrowhead Stadium, winning over the Kansas City Chiefs. During the match, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law wasn't seen at the suite.

In fact, she rarely opts to be in the suite, and the reason has something to do with Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift has been a great supporter of the Chiefs, being in attendance at multiple games.

Alongside Taylor, we would always see Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Patrick Mahomes. But we rarely see Kylie Kelce in the suite with Taylor and Brittany. It's because she doesn't like being there.

Why do we never see Travis Kelce's sister-in-law next to Taylor and Brittanny in any Chiefs match?

Before the Philadelphia vs. Chiefs game, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, i.e., Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, was seen having a short interview with Spectrum News. During the conversation with the reporter, Kylie Kelce revealed why she rarely watched the match from the suit.

Also Read: Who is Maya Benberry? All you need to know about Travis Kelce’s ex who won dating show Catching Kelce

"I will be in the stands, I'm a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team stadium," Kylie had said, elaborating the reason why she preferred stands over suites.

Now, another reason why she opts for a stand over suite is because of the spotlight that Taylor Swift brings with her. Kylie explained that it's not her cup of tea to be in that level of spotlight, even though she comes from a communication background.

Also Read: Travis Kelce reveals biggest thing he fears doing accidentally that could ‘push Taylor Swift away’

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter," explained Travis Kelce's sister-in-law.

We can understand what Kylie Kelce is talking about here. Brittany Mahomes is the best example of the spotlight that Taylor Swift brings with her. In every Chiefs game, Brittany is next to Taylor. In fact, her relationship with her has gone just beyond that.

Also Read: Cara Delevingne reveals how she feels about BFF Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce

Brittany is not a part of Taylor Swift's inner circle, and there's nothing wrong with saying that her popularity and social media followers have recently gone up because of being in Taylor's presence. While Brittany seems to be enjoying the spotlight, Klyie feels she is just better off alone.