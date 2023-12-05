Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie, subtly hints what she thinks of Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn marriage rumor

With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance becoming more and more serious with each passing day, she's becoming a favorite of the Kelce family. This includes Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Amidst the recent internet outburst of Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's marriage rumors, the Blank Space singer's publicist recently slammed a gossip account. Kylie showed her support in regard to this incident through her Instagram.

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law shows her support for Taylor Swift

Last week, Tree Paine, who is Taylor Swift's publicist, slammed an Instagram account called DeuxMoi, which is known for sharing unconfirmed gossip about celebrities. The publicist shut down the claims that the account made in regards to Taylor Swift's marriage.

The account is known to spread rumors that Taylor Swift had a marriage ceremony with her ex, Joe Alwyn, between 2020 and 2021. Paine slammed the claims by DeuxMoi through her X account, explaining that nothing sort of like this happened.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was never a marriage or ceremony of any kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these," Paine had Tweeted.

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, who is the wife of Jason Kelce, showed her support for the Cruel Summer singer through her Instagram. Kylie liked the Instagram post by Today, which highlighted how Tree Paine slammed an Instagram account for spreading fake rumors.

While Kylie Kelce doesn't mingle herself with Taylor Swift like Britanny Mahomes, her support for Travis's girlfriend always remains. It was a very subtle way of showing her support for Taylor, since she isn't a fan of advertising her affection for her.