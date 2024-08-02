It's only about a few weeks until the NFL season 2024-25 commences and it looks like all the teams have been on top of their training camp sessions.

Talking of training camps, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's recent appearance at KCC camp has sent swifties into frenzy for a rather interesting reason.

The two-time Super Bowl champion's noticeably slimmer physique has not only caught the attention of football enthusiasts but has also among fans of his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swifties react to Travis Kelce’s weight loss

As the Chiefs kicked off their 2024 training camp, all eyes were on Kelce, who seemed to have undergone a remarkable transformation in a matter of days.

The 34-year-old athlete, known for his imposing presence on the field, appeared to have shed a significant amount of weight.

This ongoing crossover of pop culture and professional sports that started last year's fall, has led to a surge of requests directed at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid asking him to reveal the team's workout routine after seeing Travis Kelce lose half of his weight after 3 days of training camp.

One fan remarked on social media, "Travis losing like 1% body fat and everyone freaking out is very pleasing to me. Keep men beefy!"

Another fan comments asking about the training routine, “yes we need to know”

A recent trending video clip featuring Kelce and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning has been circulating online.

In the clip, Kelce is seen unboxing his Madden NFL 25 rating card, revealing a score surpassing 99, the game's typical maximum rating.

One fan commented again hinting at his weight loss, "If he's in that kind of shape then he should be a 100 rating," while another enthusiastically agreed, "That's what I've been saying!"

Swifties show up to cheer Travis Kelce at training camp

During a recent training session on July 28, Kelce was greeted by an unexpected mix of Chiefs supporters and Swifties.

Terah Lee, a Swift fan who travelled from Dallas, told People magazine, "I'm obsessed with football obviously, and I'm obsessed with Taylor Swift. I think it's really cool [that fans are showing up]. It's two fandoms that I don't think anyone would've ever expected to converge together."

This sentiment was also shared by Giovanna, another Swiftie in attendance, who noted, "I think it shows how dedicated Swiftie fans are. I feel like the Swifties are going to do anything to show their support, even if it's on the hot side out here."

As the Chiefs continue their preparations for the upcoming NFL season, this unexpected fusion of pop culture and professional football fandom continues to be a hot topic in the world of celebrity gossip.

