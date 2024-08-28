Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift-Themed Racehorse Sparks Hilarious Jason Kelce Joke: ‘But Does It Have an Enlarged Heart’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has once again captured public attention. This time not for his football prowess but for a new venture into the world of horse racing. Recently, Kelce acquired a minority stake in a racing horse named Swift Delivery.

It is undoubtedly a name that strikingly mirrors that of his girlfriend, global pop star Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, couldn’t resist commenting on the news with his characteristic humor.

Jason Kelce’s banter on Travis Kelce’s new purchase

On social media, Jason posted a lighthearted joke. He playfully references both Taylor Swift and the legendary racehorse Secretariat. “But does it have an enlarged heart... Can this horse do it with a broken heart?” Jason quipped on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The joke humorously linked Swift’s song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from her album The Tortured Poets Department with Secretariat. As it is the famous racehorse noted for his oversized heart. This was believed to have contributed to his extraordinary racing achievements.

Kelce’s new venture was officially announced by Team Valor International on Tuesday. They revealed that Kelce now shares ownership of the three-year-old gelding with Gary Barber. He is the CEO of Spyglass Entertainment. Not only him but also with the Zoldan family, who are behind Phantom Fireworks.

Swift Delivery has made an impressive start to his racing career. He clinched a first-place victory at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto last June. This initial success has only heightened the excitement surrounding Kelce’s latest venture into the racing world. The connection between the horse’s name and Swift’s name has sparked interest and speculation. It had added a layer of intrigue to the new ownership.

Jason’s joke not only highlights his playful side but also his support for his brother’s relationship with Swift. It’s clear that he shares in the excitement and finds ways to blend his interests in both music and racing. It also showcases his own Swiftie credentials.

Beyond his foray into horse racing, Travis Kelce is making significant strides in the media industry. The Kelce brothers have recently inked a substantial distribution and advertising deal with Wondery. It is the podcast studio owned by Amazon.

This deal is reportedly valued in the nine-figure range. It grants Wondery global distribution rights to all episodes of the Kelce brothers' popular podcast, New Heights. It also includes access to the podcast’s existing episodes and the rights to develop international audio adaptations.

Let’s talk about Kelce Brother’s upcoming venture

New Heights has garnered substantial popularity, often ranking as one of the top sports podcasts on platforms like Apple and Spotify during the football season. The podcast’s success has been recognized with several prestigious awards. They included the Ambies, Webbys, and Shorty Awards, and it was named Podcast of the Year at iHeartMedia’s 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

Wondery’s CEO, Jen Sargent, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. She stated, “We’ve been watching the growth of the podcast since its inception, and I’ve been building a relationship with Travis and Jason for some time now.” Not only that, she also added, “Sports is a particularly exciting category for podcast listeners, and it’s a strategic focus for both Wondery and Amazon. There were many reasons to collaborate on the New Heights podcast.”

As part of the agreement, New Heights will continue to be available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube. Additionally, Wondery will offer ad-free listening options for Wondery+ subscribers. It will also have the right to host live streams. It will also create and distribute merchandise related to the podcast. The current production team, Wave Sports + Entertainment, will remain involved in producing the show.

This new media deal is just one of several recent moves by the Kelce brothers. Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, has joined ESPN as an analyst.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is expanding his media presence with notable projects. They include hosting Amazon Prime’s new game show spinoff, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? He is also exploring opportunities to star in a forthcoming comedy from Lionsgate.