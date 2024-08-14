Travis Kelce’s Teammate Chris Jones Wants to Pay USD 1.5 Million to Free School Worker From Prison Over Chicken Wings Theft

While the upcoming NFL season starts next month and the pre-seasons have already kicked off, Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is grabbing attention for something other than on-field reasons. The defensive tackle is willing to pay $1.5 million to a school worker who is convicted of stealing chicken wings.

The American football player took over his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce that he is ready to pay all that money that is required to free her from jail. The player wrote, “I’ll pay for the wings that she stole to get her free.”

As per a report in Marca, Vera Lidell, an Illinois school worker who once served as the director of the Food Services for Harvey School District, is currently in prison. The reason she was imprisoned is due to her role in a huge food theft operation.

According to reports, she allegedly was a mastermind in the case where around $1.5 million worth of food—mostly chicken wings—over a two-year period were swept. The allegations are that she placed separate orders for the wings via the food provider of the district, Gordon Food Service and it was hidden from usual school operations.

The operation continued from July 2020 to February 2022 as per the reports and it was the same period of time when the schools were forced to stay shut following COVID 19. However, the food orders continued amid the pandemic.

Reports say that Lidell was arrested on multiple counts, which included forgery, felony theft, and running a financial crime enterprise. This case has everyone talking now as it has surprised everyone with its nature.

Advertisement

It is to be seen what happens next, as Jones is all ready to save her from staying in jail. Meanwhile, the player is busy preparing for a three-peat with the Chiefs. In doing so, the franchise will become the first team to win three Super Bowls back to back.

The veteran player was re-signed by the franchise for a deal worth $95 million in the 2024 offseason for five years. This also means that the star pass rusher will stay with the side until he retires.

As per his recently signed contract, the DT is set to earn a stunning $31.8 million per year. The All-Pro lineman has entered his eighth year as a professional player. The player last year was involved in a lengthy holdout that concluded days after his side kicked off their season in Week 1.

His performance as he failed to go through his usual preparations had some effects on his performance. The player had 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 16 games. Now that the new season is around the corner, it is to be seen how well he performs in this campaign.

Advertisement

The Chiefs are set to kick off their regular season on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. The defending champions will then play against the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers the next month.

ALSO READ: Did Gisele Bundchen Really Demand Half of Tom Brady’s Property During Divorce Settlement? Exploring Viral Tweet