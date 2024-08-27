Travis Scott Honors James Harden’s 35th Birthday With a Heartfelt Toast in Las Vegas: ‘We’re Only Here to Celebrate the Best’

James Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers star, hosted a birthday party in Las Vegas on Sunday, surrounded by his closest celebrity friends. The star-studded event, held at an upscale club, celebrated Harden's 35th birthday. Among those in attendance were former teammate and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, rapper Travis Scott, singer Chris Brown, and rapper Lil Baby, with Brown and Lil Baby performing.

On Monday, rapper Travis Scott honored Harden during the celebration by offering him a toast and praise. He repeatedly referred to Harden as the "greatest human of all time." Scott urged the attendees to enjoy themselves in honor of Harden thoroughly.

"I want everyone to elevate to the next level for the greatest human of all time. We're here to celebrate the best of the best..." Scott declared.

He continued, "This is my greatest friend of all time, so I ask everyone to have a great time until you can't move your hands and feet anymore."

"If you're holding a shot, raise your glass as high as possible. We're here to have a good time, not a long time. To the best man of all time, my best friend, my brother."

James Harden and Travis Scott, both Houston natives, have developed a long-standing friendship that has evolved into a brotherhood. Harden, a former NBA MVP, discussed his bond with the rapper during a 2019 interview with Billboard.

Although the party seemed enjoyable, Lil Baby faced trouble the next day. TMZ Sports reported that the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was arrested on Monday for allegedly possessing a firearm illegally.

The report stated, "Police arrested the rapper Monday night for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit—a felony—and took him to the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held on $5,000 bail." The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have not yet provided additional details about the arrest.

Harden and Lil Baby's close friendship became widely known after they attended Paris Fashion Week together in 2021. During that trip, Lil Baby was arrested and fined for having marijuana in his car, while Harden was detained and questioned.

However, Harden's scoring has dropped, averaging 21 points per game, and his finishing at the rim has noticeably declined. Despite criticisms, particularly regarding his playoff performances, he is still considered a borderline All-Star and one of the best playmakers in the game.

