Travis Scott, Paul Pierce, Bill Belichick, And More: List of Celebrities Who Attended 2024 Celtics Vs Mavericks NBA Finals Game 2
Game 2 of the 2024 NBA finals encountered another star-studded evening. Here’s a list of celebrities featuring Paul Pierce, Travis Scott, and others who appeared for the event in Boston.
The Boston Celtics swept away the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, to take a 2-0 series lead. Guard Jrue Holiday led his team to the 105-98 victory by contributing 26 points.
Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce promised to make an appearance at the NBA 2024 Finals Game 2. True to his word, Pierce arrived before the game started and star-struck fans, he once thrilled as a player, cheered the GOAT on and welcomed him into the merriment.
Much like in Game 1, a slew of celebrities and famous athletes were seen at TD Garden for Sunday's game. The VIP list featured a number of former Celtics players, some Bruins and Patriots players, an Olympic gold medalist, and well-known musicians. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was the special guest.
Here's a list of notable people at Game 2, including Bill Belichick and Travis Scott.
READ MORE: Here’s a List of All Celebrities Who Attended NBA Finals Game 1 for Celtics vs Mavericks
Celebrities at Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals
The NBA has exclusively shared a list of celebrities present at Game 2. Here’s a look at this list and other notable figures seen at TD Garden on Sunday
ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Really Say She Will Force Travis Kelce to Quit Chiefs If Harrison Butker Is Not Fired? Exploring Viral Rumor
NBA/Celtics alumni:
- Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)
- Mark Tatum (NBA deputy commissioner)
- Paul Pierce (Celtics alumni)
- Shaquille O’Neal (analyst/ex-NBA star)
- Jason Terry (Celtics and Mavericks alumni)
- Sam Vincent (Celtics alumni)
- Sam Perkins (Celtics alumni)
- Dana Barros (Celtics alumni)
- Leon Powe (Celtics alumni)
- Tacko Fall (Celtics alumni)
- Karen Russell (daughter of Celtics legend Bill Russell)
- ML Carr (Celtics alumni)
- Glenn McDonald (Celtics alumni)
- Mal Graham (Celtics alumni)
- Kevin Stacom (Celtics alumni)
Bruins:
- David Pastrnak
- Charlie McAvoy
- Jeremy Swayman
Patriots:
- Matthew Slater
- Ja'Whaun Bentley
- Deatrich Wise
- KJ Osborn
- Bill Belichick (former head coach)
ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Reunite at Monaco Grand Prix After Romantic Outings in Italy: Report
College basketball:
- Geno Auriemma (UConn women's basketball coach)
Other athletes at Game 2:
- Aly Raisman (Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast)
- Jon Scheyer (Duke men’s basketball head coach)
- Yuvraj Singh (former international cricketer, current International Cricket Council ambassador)
Other Celebrities at Game 2:
- Travis Scott (rapper)
- Metro Boomin (producer)
- Bia (rapper/singer)
- Bill Simmons (The Ringer)
- Dave Portnoy (Barstool Sports)