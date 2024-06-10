Travis Scott, Paul Pierce, Bill Belichick, And More: List of Celebrities Who Attended 2024 Celtics Vs Mavericks NBA Finals Game 2

The Boston Celtics swept away the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, to take a 2-0 series lead. Guard Jrue Holiday led his team to the 105-98 victory by contributing 26 points.

Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce promised to make an appearance at the NBA 2024 Finals Game 2. True to his word, Pierce arrived before the game started and star-struck fans, he once thrilled as a player, cheered the GOAT on and welcomed him into the merriment.

Much like in Game 1, a slew of celebrities and famous athletes were seen at TD Garden for Sunday's game. The VIP list featured a number of former Celtics players, some Bruins and Patriots players, an Olympic gold medalist, and well-known musicians. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was the special guest.

Here's a list of notable people at Game 2, including Bill Belichick and Travis Scott.

Celebrities at Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals

The NBA has exclusively shared a list of celebrities present at Game 2. Here’s a look at this list and other notable figures seen at TD Garden on Sunday

NBA/Celtics alumni:

Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

Mark Tatum (NBA deputy commissioner)

Paul Pierce (Celtics alumni)

Shaquille O’Neal (analyst/ex-NBA star)

Jason Terry (Celtics and Mavericks alumni)

Sam Vincent (Celtics alumni)

Sam Perkins (Celtics alumni)

Dana Barros (Celtics alumni)

Leon Powe (Celtics alumni)

Tacko Fall (Celtics alumni)

Karen Russell (daughter of Celtics legend Bill Russell)

ML Carr (Celtics alumni)

Glenn McDonald (Celtics alumni)

Mal Graham (Celtics alumni)

Kevin Stacom (Celtics alumni)

Bruins:

David Pastrnak

Charlie McAvoy

Jeremy Swayman

Patriots:

Matthew Slater

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Deatrich Wise

KJ Osborn

Bill Belichick (former head coach)

College basketball:

Geno Auriemma (UConn women's basketball coach)

Other athletes at Game 2:

Aly Raisman (Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast)

Jon Scheyer (Duke men’s basketball head coach)

Yuvraj Singh (former international cricketer, current International Cricket Council ambassador)

Other Celebrities at Game 2: