Trent Williams' Brother Hints New Deal With 49ers Ahead Of Monday Night’s Opener Vs Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Trent Williams, the All-Pro left tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, recently became the center of attention due to his contract holdout, which began at the start of training camp. Williams demanded a new contract since his previous one lacked guaranteed money, even though the team was still on the hook for nearly $30 million in signing bonuses.

As of September 3, 2024, reports suggest that Williams and the 49ers are finalizing a new contract. This agreement is expected to end his holdout and allow him to rejoin the team in time for the season opener against the New York Jets. His brother, Fred Williams, posted a video of Trent arriving in the Bay Area, indicating progress in the negotiations.

Fred Williams shared a video on his Instagram story showing Trent boarding a plane and a slide featuring four money-face emojis. The video also included the caption, "Year 15, let’s get it!" signaling that the 49ers tackle's season will begin on schedule.

Fred Williams, Trent's brother, has been active on social media, sharing updates about Trent's contract negotiations with the 49ers. His recent posts, including a video of Trent boarding a plane back to the Bay Area, have hinted at the imminent resolution of Trent's holdout, which had persisted throughout the offseason due to contractual disputes.

Advertisement

Elite Loyalty Sports announced on its Twitter/X page that Williams is heading to San Francisco to finalize the deal. The 36-year-old had skipped workouts this offseason but is now on the verge of securing what he wanted just days before the 49ers' season starts. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that both parties are ironing out the final details, with Williams' return to the team nearly certain.

Williams is negotiating a new contract to better reflect his status as one of the NFL's top offensive linemen. Currently, he ranks sixth in average annual salary behind Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell, Christian Darrisaw, Laremy Tunsil, and Andrew Thomas. After earning three consecutive First-Team All-Pro honors and approaching the later stages of his career, Williams is understandably seeking compensation that aligns with his elite standing.

Williams had seriously considered holding out of games after being excluded from the 49ers' initial 53-man roster. However, with his contract close to being finalized, both he and the team can now focus on completing their mission from last season’s Super Bowl run.

Advertisement

Drafted fourth overall in 2010, Williams was traded to the 49ers in 2020 and has since become a cornerstone of the team, making eleven Pro Bowl appearances and earning multiple All-Pro selections.

ALSO READ: