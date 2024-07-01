Trevor Bauer’s Accuser Lindsey Hill Takes Aim At His Agent Rachel Luba; Claims He Has Violated ‘Many’ MLB Rules

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer's accuser, Lindsey Hill, continues to pique the interest of baseball fans. Hill, who goes by the username 'Goblin Gobbler' on X (formerly Twitter), directed her posts toward Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba.

Hill claimed that she has got her hands on "insane documentation" that allegedly proves Luba's violation of MLBPA and MLB rules.

Lindsey Hill went off on Rachel Luba on X

On X Lindsey Hill wrote, “Been receiving and taking in a ton of absolutely insane documentation over the last 24 hours. Most has to do with the proof that Rachel Luba has violated so many MLBPA and MLB rules and regulations over the last couple of years. And this is why he believes no one will sign him and they want to keep fighting. I finally understand the full picture. I wish I could say more but I cannot do so until I make some moves. More to come in the near future.”



Hill did not identify the substance of the paperwork, stating that she could not bring it to the public's attention at this time, but vowed to release more information on the subject shortly. Lindsey Hill, who accused Trevor Bauer of assault, resolved their lawsuit last year without exchanging money. Hill, however, is still fighting Bauer on social media.

Rachel Luba all ready to bring Trevor Bauer back to the MLB

Rachel Luba, Trevor Bauer's agent, is still campaigning for her client's return to the MLB, even though the former Dodgers pitcher has been out of the game for over three years. Bauer played for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Nippon Professional Baseball after being suspended by MLB in 2022, which was the longest non-lifetime ban in major league history.

Trevor Bauer indicated interest in returning to the MLB this summer, but no team exhibited interest in acquiring the former Cy Young winner, despite his willingness to accept a wage reduction. He is presently playing for Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League. Bauer has stated that he is ready to play for a team with a lengthy rotation and is willing to throw out of the bullpen for a shot to return to the majors.

Bauer is merely disappointed by his lack of an MLB opportunity. He has even stated that he will "play for the league minimum," but has yet to put pen to paper. Bauer has maintained his innocence and settled with one accuser, while another faces 16 years in jail after being charged with fraud for faking a pregnancy and seeking Bauer for abortion funds. Let's hope Bauer is able to make his return soon to the MLB stage.

