Trevor Lawrence And Wife Marissa Announce Pregnancy One Week After Record USD 275 Million Extension

Trevor Lawrence's family is about to grow bigger! The 24-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and his wife, Marissa, also 24, shared that they are expecting their first child. They announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, June 27.

At their home, the couple held up a strip of sonogram photos, and Marissa flaunted her baby bump. In the beautiful photos taken during the golden hour, Trevor holds his wife's pregnant belly while they both smile with their two dogs. The news comes just days after signing a five-year, USD 275 million contract extension with the Jaguars.

"A little Lawrence on the way 🤍," they wrote in their post.

When did Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence get engaged?

The NFL star and his wife first met in high school in 2016 and got engaged in 2020 at the Clemson University stadium, where Trevor had led his college team to many wins. They married in 2021, the next year. Trevor was also the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

In January 2022, Marissa praised Trevor for his hard work and the challenges he faced during his rookie NFL season.

In the photos at home, Marissa wore a simple grey tank top and jeans that showed her bump, while Trevor wore a white T-shirt and black pants. They posed with their ultrasound pictures and their beloved dogs, Indie and Jones.

Friends, fans, and other football players quickly congratulated them on their news. “Join the party! So happy for yall man,” said Darien Rencher, a former Clemson running back and soon-to-be dad of two.

Marissa Lawrence announced pregnancy days after Trevor Lawrence inked a USD 275 million contract extension

This summer will be unforgettable for Trevor Lawrence. Before sharing his baby news, Lawrence matched Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player in NFL history. He inked his new five-year, $275 million deal on June 14, securing his future as Jacksonville's quarterback.

Trevor's deal includes $142 million guaranteed. He joined the list of quarterbacks making more than $50 million a year, including Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts. He is the 14th player to make over $40 million annually and the youngest on the list.

Trevor has already made history with the Jaguars. He is fourth on the team's all-time passing yards list and ranks fourth in career touchdown passes with 58.

