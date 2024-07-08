Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa Announce Sex of Baby With Unique Ice Cream-Themed Gender Reveal Party

Trevor Lawrence, the NFL quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, gave their fans a surprise. They have just shared the exciting news that they are expecting a baby girl.

The announcement comes in a little over a week. Which was after they revealed they were expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday, July 6, to share the joyous news. They even gave fans an inside look at their charming, ice cream-themed gender reveal party.

Trevor & Marissa Lawrence's sweet gender reveal party warmed the hearts of fans

And with a picture of the party comes the news of the arrival of their little princess. In the first photo from the celebration, Trevor and Marissa are seen sharing a tender kiss. It was in front of a pink cloud of smoke. They could be seen with a whimsical sign behind them that reads, “What’s the scoop?” The playful touch set the tone for the rest of the event.

ALSO READ: Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Enjoys Quality Girl-Time with Jamal Agnew's Girlfriend Marina Eddy

Another photo captured a creative moment where the couple traded the smoke for sauce. It was playfully drizzling pink liquid from chocolate syrup bottles onto a faux ice cream cone. Marissa shared this sweet detail on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Our sweet girl.”

Marissa’s Instagram post continued to express their excitement: “Baby girl. Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you!!” She also posted on her Stories, highlighting her anticipation of Trevor being “the best girl dad” and adding, “I can't handle it.”

Advertisement

The gender reveal party, beautifully organized by Love, Gigi Event Design, featured a variety of delightful details. There was a wall filled with sundae toppings, a charcuterie bar, and an array of ice cream flavors. Which includes the turtle and cotton candy explosions. Adding to the charm were custom wooden ice cream spoons engraved with “Baby Lawrence.”

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa are constantly surprising their fans

In her Instagram Stories, Marissa wrapped up the event with a heartfelt message. She expressed how special it was to share the weekend with their family and friends. “This whole weekend was so special, just getting to hang out and be together. It was perfect and everything we needed!!”

Also read: Trevor Lawrence And Wife Marissa Announce Pregnancy One Week After Record USD 275 Million Extension

She also revealed that they had known the baby's gender ahead of the party and had a wonderful time surprising their loved ones. “She is going to be so spoiled,” Marissa added.

Advertisement

The pair have been together since high school and married in 2021. Trevor and Marissa first announced their pregnancy on Instagram last month. They shared a photo featuring a strip of sonogram images and Marissa’s growing baby bump, with the caption, “A little Lawrence on the way.”

As they prepare to welcome their baby girl, Trevor and Marissa are undoubtedly excited for this new chapter in their lives. Fans and followers are looking forward to more updates and the heartwarming moments to come from this beloved couple. Let us know in the comments if you are excited to meet the little Miss Lawrence.