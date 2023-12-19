Trevor Lawrence injury report: Will the Jaguars QB play against Buccaneers?

For Trevor Lawrence, it’s going to be a great struggle to be back with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star quarterback has been placed into concussion protocol, and fans are wondering whether or not he’ll be seen in week 16. Well, let’s find out.

What has happened to Jacksonville Jaguars’ star quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

During the recent lost game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence had multiple moments of struggle. But it wasn’t until the end of the game it was revealed that Trevor Lawrence was placed under concussion protocol. Trevor Lawrence played all his offensive snaps and was present throughout the game.

But as the game came to an end, Trevor Lawrence was hit around his head area by Roquan Smith, the linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens. This is speculated to be the reason behind him entering into concussion protocol. Head coach Doug Pederson informed the media about Lawrence’s situation after the game.

“In Trevor’s case, he was evaluated after the game, and he’ll actually enter the protocol,” Doug Pederson had said to the media. It was Doug who revealed that the head hit could have been the possible reason behind Trevor Lawrence’s concession. Even though Trevor stayed throughout the game, he wasn’t seen returning to the field after that.

Will Trevor Lawrence return to the Jacksonville Jaguars going forward in the 16th week?

When a player enters into the concession protocol, he has to pass through a five-step process to be cleared for the upcoming week. In Trevor Lawrence, he has to do the same thing. There’s no time-boundation for how much a player needs to stay under the protocol. This year, players have taken an average of a week to get out of concussion protocol.

If Trevor Lawrence isn’t out of the concussion protocol and the medical team finds him not ready to move forward, we will surely miss being in week 16. Instead of Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard would join the team as a replacement quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars have been struggling for a win since they have lost the last three games. The team will next face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the final game of 2023 on December 31 against the Carolina Panthers. Let’s hope Trevor Lawrence recovers before the Tampa Bay showdown.

