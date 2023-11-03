Treylon Burks injury update: What happened to Titans wide receiver during ‘TNF’ loss to Steelers?

The Tennessee Titans didn’t just lose the match against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also star wide receiver to potential injury.

During the match against Bittsburgh Stellers, Treylon Burks got himself in a scary accident, which led him to hit his head on the turf. Here’s everything about this accident right here.

How did Tennessee Titans’ star wide receiver face injury against Pittsburgh Steeler

On October 3, played a match between Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, during which Treylon Burks was rushed out of the ground on a stretcher mid-game. Let’s set the whole scene for you.

In the 4th down, there remained just two minutes before the time-out, and the Tennessee Titans were 4 points away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Quarterback threw the ball to Treylon Burks.

But things didn’t go how everyone expected, and Treylon Burks could not catch the ball and instead slipped and hit the back of his head on the turf. It appeared that Treylon Burks definitely hit his head hard because he didn’t move for more than a whole minute.

The medical team was called, and Treylon Burks was taken away from the ground on a stretcher. However, while laying on the stretcher, he showed a thumbs up, which gave the idea to fans that he was doing good.

Injury update on Treylon Burks after facing a scary hit against Pittsburgh Steelers

Even though Treylon Burks showed a thumbs up while taken out of the field on the stretcher, it didn’t reflect much of how he was actually doing. However, later, it was revealed that he was taken to a local hospital, attended by a neurosurgeon.

As of October 3, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans revealed during a press conference the current health status of Treylon Burks. Mike Vrabel explained that Treylon is alert and moving. Soon, he’ll be back to training.

Even though the head coach has revealed that Treylon Burks is doing well, there’s no clear idea of the injury he suffered and the impact of it on his health. But since Mike Vrabel said things are looking good for Treylon, let’s just hope it remains the same way.