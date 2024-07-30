‘Tried to Mold Him’: Goldberg Reacts to Heavy Comparisons With WWE’s Rising Star Bron Breakker

In every wrestling era, a star who is presented as a force to be reckoned with emerges. Major stars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg rose like titans during their respective times. And now, Bron Breakker has made his mark in WWE with his indomitable presence.

The 26-year-old powerhouse star is currently perceived as WWE’s next Goldberg. From his aura to his in-ring style, Breaker is heavily compared to Da Man. In a recent interview, former World Champion Goldberg reacted to the idea of Bron Breakker being compared to him.

Goldberg reacts to Bron Breakker being compared to him

Say what you will about Bill Goldberg, but you cannot deny that he was a formidable force during his heyday in wrestling. In fact, Goldberg achieved the feat of going undefeated for 173 matches in WCW before finally losing to Kevin Nash. Although Bron Breakker hasn’t established an undefeated streak like Goldberg, the Wolf Dog is intensely likened to Da Man due to the similarity in their energies.

While speaking on a recent edition of Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Goldberg addressed his thoughts on wrestling fans drawing parallels between him and Bron Breakker. Goldberg revealed that he had nothing but admiration for Breakker.

Goldberg told Chris Van Vliet: “Love him, man. He had my tattoo. I think at some point he had to cover it up and change it. They tried to mold him after me a bit at the training facility. We had conversations throughout, we're we're pretty close.”

Advertisement

Goldberg then went on to say that Breakker helped a lot with his son, Gage. Moreover, Goldberg got close to Breakker when he used to travel with the latter’s father and uncle, Rick and Scott, the Steiner Brothers.

All in all, Goldberg is happy about what Breakker has going for him at this juncture in his WWE career. Breakker is currently gearing up to face Sami Zayn in a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Also Read: Why Bron Breakker Couldn't Win Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money In The Bank 2024? Real Reason Revealed

The former NXT World Champion conceded a rare and clean defeat to Zayn at the Money in the Bank premium live event in Canada. It remains to be seen if Breakker manages to capture his first gold on the main roster at the biggest party of the summer.

Off-topic, a certain WWE legend recently accused Sami Zayn of cheating in his match against Bron Breakker.

Advertisement

Goldberg explains what makes Bron Breakker different

Much like Goldberg, Bron Breakker has gained attention for delivering vicious spears in WWE. The intensity with which he runs the ropes and delivers a spear is enough to split his opponents in half. That said, in the same interview, Goldberg explained what makes Bron Breakker stand out.

According to Goldberg, Breakker's area of strength is explosive power and speed, which is attributed to his background in football. Similar to many other wrestling stars, Breakker transitioned to wrestling after a brief stint in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Goldberg has no doubts about the greatness that lies ahead of Bron Breakker in his WWE career. With so much support from the fans and people close to him, it will be interesting to see how Breakker fares in his rematch against Sami Zayn.

Read More: Bron Breakker Names Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman as His Mentors in WWE