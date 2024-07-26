Triple H Addresses Rumors of Bobby Lashley and MVP’s Potential WWE Exit Amid Contract Uncertainty

Bobby Lashley and MVP have found themselves under the microscope of wrestling fans since rumors about their potential WWE exit ran rampant. Like any other industry, hiring and releasing employees in WWE is simply part of the ebb and flow of the business.

And Lashley and MVP’s imminent contract expiry has caused curiosity among wrestling fans about their future. That said, during a recent interview, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked for an update on the status of Bobby Lashley and MVP’s current standing in WWE amid growing rumors of their WWE exit.

Triple H asked to provide an update on Bobby Lashley and MVP’s status in WWE

Bobby Lashley and MVP’s potential WWE departures became apparent when reports indicated that they were not listed on WWE’s internal roster. But, in a follow-up report, it was discovered that they had not been removed from the internal roster yet.

Amidst this, the rumor mill went into overdrive with speculation about their WWE exit, as it was reported that Bobby Lashley and MVP were looking to revive ‘The Hurt Business’ faction in AEW.

In addition, Lashley was reportedly offered a new deal by WWE; however, he chose against signing it due to having the desire to explore his market worth outside WWE.

With the wrestling world waiting for an update on their future, Triple H was asked to address the rumors about their WWE departures during a recent interview with Mail Sport.

Advertisement

Triple H told Mail Sport: “You know, just like any sport, any business, we sign talent, talents’ contracts run out, we release talent, it’s just part of the process. So it’s an ongoing thing.”

At this point, it’s unclear what WWE has in store for Bobby Lashley and MVP. The duo have not been used a lot lately on WWE programming. All signs point towards a WWE exit for Lashley and MVP.

Also Read: WWE Veteran Makes Shocking Statement About Bobby Lashley Amid His Departure Rumors; Compares Him With This Superstar

However, it can’t be said for sure until the day comes. We never know, Lashley may even decide to extend his deal with WWE after all. We will have to wait and see.

Bobby Lashley’s second run in WWE saw him achieve great success

Although Bobby Lashley is seemingly not pleased with extending his deal with the Stamford-based promotion, he has achieved massive success since his return in 2018.

Advertisement

Being a top talent on the roster himself, Lashley rubbed elbows with other major stars such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and many others. His second stint in WWE saw him win the WWE Championship twice. Furthermore, the Dominator became a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a two-time United States Champion.

It’s also worth mentioning that the 48-year-old won Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2023. With a resume as impressive as Lashley’s, there’s no doubt that Lashley will be afforded a lucrative deal should he leave WWE. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what’s next for Bobby Lashley, as his WWE deal will expire in a few weeks.

Read More: Popular Faction to Reform in Tony Khan's AEW Amid Rumors About Looming WWE Exit