Triple H and WWE’s Major Decision on PLE Format Moving Forward Revealed: Report

Triple H’s era began with a wide number of new changes in the current set-up and shorter WWE PLE’s is one of them. The company has moved past those long, tiresome PLEs with more than 5 matches, which burn out even the spectators watching the show. That was a trend in Vince McMahon’s era, but now is not such a case.

WWE has been more keen to have shorter PLEs now, as they also help them stack the match cards on RAW and SmackDown. Fightful Select recently reported that sources in WWE have told the website that the company is “happy” with the response these PLEs have attained so far, and is interested in continuing them.

It should be observed that the last few WWE PLEs ranging from Backlash to Money In The Bank, to King and Queen of the Ring to Clash at the Castle, all these events have not had more than 5 matches. Only SummerSlam had 7 matches, which had to be a bigger one since it’s one of the biggest WWE events of the year.

The only WWE PLE that might have more than 5 matches this year might be Survivor Series which is slated to happen on November 5. It’s mainly because it is another big WWE event where major storylines take shape, and the plot is further set for WrestleMania from here.

Apart from this, all the other upcoming PLEs like Bash in Berlin, Bad Blood, and Crown Jewel shall not have more than 5 matches on the cards.

The changes that have been undertaken in the Triple H era have begun to show their effects. For example, Hunted being a wrestler himself pays more detail to storylines, and how they turn out. Unlike Vince McMahon, he is not just interested in looking at the business side of it, but he also makes sure that wrestling is paid attention to.

Similarly, Triple H has been very much interested in pushing female wrestlers to produce great matches. Former WWE superstar and UFC legend, Ronda Rousey has said that Triple H has been very supportive toward the women wrestlers in the company.

While brushing off Vince McMahon as a pathetic person, Rousey said that she wished she could retire under Triple H’s era. However, the former WWE Women’s World Champion hung up her boots in 2022, when Vince McMahon was still there unofficially.

Even though Ronda Rousey has retired, she still doesn’t hesitate to speak on Vince McMahon and doesn’t even stop praising Triple H. Who knows she might make a WWE appearance someday.

