Triple H Comments On Goldberg’s WWE Return For One Final Match Against Gunther; ‘Can Tell You That…’

Bill Goldberg’s presence in Atlanta’s All-State Arena to watch the WWE Bad Blood PLE had many meanings. It wasn’t just an ex-WWE superstar being there to watch a WWE show. It was rather a legend scripting his in-ring return for one final time.

Goldberg’s sitting position right behind the announcer’s desk meant that he was placed there. And when WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther took potshots at him, it became visible as to why he was there.

The former WWE Universal Champion marched to the ring when things started getting heated between him and Gunther. As the security tried to restrict Goldberg outside the ring and Gunther incited him into a fight, the WWE fans cheered. And then all of a sudden, Sami Zayn entered out of nowhere and laid an attack on Gunther. The two were taken backstage by the security, and Triple H asked Goldberg to come inside the ring and raised his hand.

What’s clear is that this segment wasn’t one single special one, but it was the beginning of a very good storyline. It raises the question of Goldberg's return to WWE for a final match.

Triple H has answered this question. While speaking at the post-show press conference, Triple H said that they will look into it, and as of now, it can’t be said that Goldberg is returning to WWE. “Things get said. I can tell you that when Bill came back, he was not too happy with Gunther and ... we'll see. We'll see,” Wresting Inc quoted Triple H.

He continued, “The further you go, time catches up with all of us, and so, the further you go, those talks get further and further away from reality. But I don't know. I saw Bill earlier in the day and it was great; and I saw Bill later in the day and there was a different look on his face with a spark in his eye, so I would say: never say never,” he said.

So what’s going to happen now? There are good chances of Goldberg attacking Gunther in tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW when The Ring General clashes with Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Goldberg might play the big spoiler and spear Gunther, costing him the WWE title, and this sets a vicious rivalry that might see a culmination at Survivor Series. So, Goldberg is indeed returning and his last WWE opponent is certainly going to be Gunther.