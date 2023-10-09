Triple H compares John Cena to Babe Ruth after WWE megastar hints at upcoming retirement

WWE hosted their press conference after Fastlane Pay-Per-View. Where Triple H, discussed a lot of things about WWE's upcoming plans departure of Edge. The main highlight was when he talked about John Cena, he hinted that this could be his last run in the company. Appreciated his current run in WWE, and compared him with Baseball legend Babe Ruth.

He said, “I recognize what John is talking about when he says. He doesn’t know how long he has to do this. People need to understand how good. When he's here, don't criticize it, don't overthink it, just enjoy it, because it won't last forever. We all need to understand that.”

He also compared Cena to baseball Babe Ruth, he said, “What he means to this industry, and while you get a chance to see Babe Ruth play, you should see Babe Ruth play.”

John Cena on his retirement

Kings of King suggested that this might be the last run for Cena, he is just here to return what the company gave him. He is here to help the new superstar. He’s almost done with his career. Cena also addressed his departure from business in an interview he said, “So, yes, I stopped the project. John Cena added. “This isn’t the last one, but the last one is on the horizon.”

John Cena had his match in Fastlane, where he faced The Bloodline ( Solo and Jimmy ) in a tag team match, teaming up with LA Knight where they took the victory at the end. The 16-time world champion is rumored to compete at Crown Jewel 2023 as well. Cena’s opponent predictions at Crown Jewel’s are Roman Reigns, Cody, and Jey for undisputed tag team titles by teaming up with LA Knight. Gunther is also a potential name.

Fastlane results and future storyline predictions

WWE hosted their Pay Per View on October, 7th Saturday at 8 pm.ET exclusively on the Peacock network. The event went very well, with a shocking title change PPV, kicked off with Rodes and Uso winning undisputed tag titles, the shocking matchup. This move can conceivably plant seeds of the breakup between The Judgement Day anytime soon. Another major matchup was between John and Knight vs The Bloodline, where Knight pinned Jimmy to ensure their victory. This can lead to a segment between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns this coming SmackDown.

At the main event, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura tore in a hard-hitting last-man-standing match. where Seth Rollins retained his title back. Rollins can now move to his next challenge and possibly his new challenger can be Drew McIntyre.

